What does Marc Marquez make of factory Ducati pressure after first MotoGP test?

‘If I didn’t accept the pressure I wouldn’t have chosen this way’

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez says there will be more pressure on him now he is a factory Ducati MotoGP rider, but is “relaxed” about this and “accepts” it.

The eight-time world champion made his debut in the factory Ducati box on Tuesday at the post-season Barcelona test.

Marquez rode the GP24 and GP25 bikes across the test, finishing fourth fastest after 49 laps and trailing team-mate Francesco Bagnaia by 0.056 seconds.

This test came almost year on from his first ride on the Ducati at the 2023 post-season test, though the expectations then were different.

Having won three grands prix in 2024 on the GP23, Marquez’s move to the factory team is expected to see him return to the position of fighting for championships.

Asked by Crash.net if he felt this added pressure on his first day with the factory team, Marquez replied: “No, I feel comfortable. I feel relaxed.

“Of course the pressure will be there, but in the end I accept. If I didn’t accept I wouldn’t have chosen that way to move two years ago to Ducati.

“I like to have the pressure. Then you need to manage it, but I know the new responsibility being in the best team on the grid is to try to fight every race for the podium positions.

“Then, to be champion or not, as we saw this year Pecco won 11 races and he finished second. But he did an incredible season and he performed in the best way.”

Marquez had some support from the factory at Gresini this year, but not the level he will have now at the works squad.

But he doesn’t believe he has gained any new insight on why Ducati is so dominant, noting that the way it worked with him at Gresini already made him understand.

“I already understood this year, the way that Ducati is working, it’s not only the factory team,” he added.

“It’s the way it is also working with the satellite teams, all the information they get has the same value as the factory team.

“They take care of those details and that makes the difference if you want to be in the correct way.” 

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
Pecco Bagnaia has “8 or 10 years” in MotoGP, targets Marc Marquez-like rebound
Marquez, Bagnaia
Marquez, Bagnaia
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Aprilia prod back at Ducati after ‘buy the #1’ jibe
Aprilia
Aprilia
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Miguel Oliveira gives first impressions of “very different” Pramac Yamaha
Miguel Oliveira, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP Test
Miguel Oliveira, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP Test
F1
News
4h ago
Mercedes make Lewis Hamilton vow as F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix looms
Lewis Hamilton on track for Mercedes in Mexico
Lewis Hamilton on track for Mercedes in Mexico
F1
News
5h ago
McLaren lack of support for Lando Norris theory disputed: ‘They haven’t hampered him’
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

More News

RR
News
5h ago
“Battered” Isle of Man TT rider set for 2025 return after “strange tank slapper”
Davo Johnson
Davo Johnson
MotoGP
News
5h ago
“We're in front of you!” Marc Marquez explains Gresini middle finger joke
Marc Marquez middle finger @MotoGP.com
Marc Marquez middle finger @MotoGP.com
Moto3
News
7h ago
Provisional 2025 Moto3 World Championship entry list
Moto3 start, 2024 Australian GP
Moto3 start, 2024 Australian GP
F1
News
7h ago
F1 reserve driver vacancy opens to work under Lewis Hamilton in 2025
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
Moto2
News
7h ago
Provisional 2025 Moto2 World Championship entry list
Moto2 race start
Moto2 race start