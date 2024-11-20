Pramac “wants to keep our mentality” for Ducati to Yamaha move

Pramac might be swapping world championship-winning Desmosedicis for podium-less Yamahas, but the team is eager to keep the same system and mentality that carried Jorge Martin to this year’s MotoGP crown.

While Martin is moving to a factory seat at Aprilia, Pramac starts a new chapter as Yamaha’s satellite partner in 2025.

The first page came at Barcelona on Tuesday, when Miguel Oliveira and Jack Miller made their debuts on Pramac-run M1s.

It was a modest start, with Oliveira 17th and Miller 22nd during what was effectively a shakedown.

But factory Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo provided inspiration with second on the timesheets.

“We want to keep the same system, we want to keep our mentality as we were with Ducati,” Pramac team manager Gino Borsoi told MotoGP.com.

“I think this kind of mentality will help Yamaha.

“Also, all the information from the riders is really helpful to understand in a short time what we have to do, and what they have to do, on the bike.

“We need time, of course. We know we need time. We have a lot of ideas to put in place. We have a lot of experience to give to Yamaha.

“The winter will be the right moment to put it all in place. And let's see if we are able to start already in a good way in Malaysia [next year].

“But as everybody knows, we need more than a few months.”

