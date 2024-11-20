“We're in front of you!” Marc Marquez explains Gresini middle finger joke

As Marc Marquez pitted to end his first day as a factory Ducati rider, at Tuesday’s Barcelona MotoGP test, his former Gresini team were waiting for him in pit lane.

The group included younger brother Alex, their father Julia and Gresini team manager Michele Masini, all laughing as the #93 rode past.

Marc responded with a ‘one finger wave’ and later explained the joke: 

“Team Gresini is always joking!" Marc Marquez said.

"On the last run they were laughing outside of the garage because they said to me on Sunday, ‘We will finish in front of you every race! 

"And already in the first test, they finished in front of me with Alex!

“Even my father was there with them! So my father is going to the fastest one! For that reason, I said ‘f**k off!’ 

"But just jokes!”

Alex, who topped the testing timesheets on his GP24 debut, confirmed: “All the team said to him, ‘hello, we are in front of you!’

“Because all weekend, we have that competitive thing like brothers, and on Saturday night after [Alex beat Marc in] the Sprint, we ‘pushed’ him quite a lot about it in the hospitality.

“But he said, ‘Wait until Sunday. Wait until this is finished’. Then on Sunday he [beat me].

“So today, we just said ‘ciao’ to him, because we were in front of him again!”

Marc finished fourth fastest at the test as he jumped from the GP23 to a prototype version of the GP25.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

