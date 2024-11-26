Marc Marquez: "Logically there is a status… Pecco calls the shots"

"Logically there is a status and the one who calls the shots is Pecco"

Marc Marquez, Estrella Galicia 0,0
Marc Marquez, Estrella Galicia 0,0

Marc Marquez might have six MotoGP titles compared to Francesco Bagnaia’s two but the Spaniard insists Pecco ‘calls the shots’ in terms of their present status at the factory Ducati team.

Marquez explained such a situation is 'logical' for the 'pre-season and first few races' given Bagnaia’s success.

Bagnaia has been Ducati's factory team leader for the past four years, winning 29 grands prix and back-to-back titles. Bagnaia lost out to Pramac's Jorge Martin by just ten points this season, despite eleven GP wins.

Marquez arrives as Bagnaia's new team-mate after three victories, his first in MotoGP since 2021, during a rejuvenating season as a satellite Gresini rider.

It's Marquez's third team change in as many years and, just as when he left Repsol Honda, only mechanic Javi Ortiz has accompanied him from Gresini to Ducati.

While he was joining younger brother Alex in the family atmosphere at Gresini, the #93 is now entering the factory team of the only other multiple MotoGP champion on the grid.

“Now I am in a situation I have never experienced before, which is to arrive in a pit box and, although there is no number one and number two, logically there is a status and the one who calls the shots is Pecco,” Marquez said at a media event for Estrella Galicia 0,0.

“Why? Because Pecco is the one who has given two world titles to Ducati, the one who won eleven races last year and logically, he has to be the one who calls the shots this pre-season and in the first few races.

“From our part, I will try to work to get closer to him because he is the reference, the rider who has made Ducati win the championship again, and who is going very fast.

“If you want to become champion, you have to earn it on the track, but I have the best weapons to fight for the title,” he added.

Marquez was fourth fastest on his factory Ducati debut at the recent Barcelona test, lapping just 0.056s slower than Bagnaia on a prototype version of the GP25.

However, brother Alex was half-a-second clear of them both on the GP24, with Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo in-between.

“On the first day of testing with a new team the goal is to get to know the people, but I also spent almost ninety percent of the day riding the Desmosedici GP25 because on that test day the riders have to choose a way, a direction, in which to develop the bike for next year,” Marquez said.

“The positive thing is that both Pecco and I highlighted the same problems and the same advantages. Obviously from the GP23 to the GP24 bike, we found a step ahead, but the GP25 is different.

“As you put a new bike on the track, it's hardly going to work better from the few first laps than the one that's been racing for a year, but I felt comfortable and that's what gives me confidence.”

The next time Marquez and Bagnaia will ride the GP25 is at February’s official Sepang test.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
46m ago
Unseen Zhou Guanyu overtake on Franco Colapinto leads to expletive radio message
Zhou Guanyu
Zhou Guanyu
WSBK
News
1h ago
Yamaha explains Jonathan Rea crew chief switch
Jonathan Rea, 2024 WorldSBK Jerez Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jonathan Rea, 2024 WorldSBK Jerez Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
1h ago
The “pride” and “pressure” that comes with racing for Valentino Rossi’s MotoGP team
Valentino Rossi, VR46 Team, MotoGP 2024
Valentino Rossi, VR46 Team, MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
1h ago
Max Verstappen has “got to think about himself” as Red Bull F1 future examined
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
WSBK
News
1h ago
Puccetti Kawasaki unveils 2025 WorldSBK livery
Garrett Gerloff, 2024 WorldSBK Jerez Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Garrett Gerloff, 2024 WorldSBK Jerez Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

More News

F1
News
2h ago
Mercedes warn F1 rivals Qatar will be “more favourable” than Las Vegas
Lewis Hamilton on track in Vegas
Lewis Hamilton on track in Vegas
MotoGP
News
2h ago
New KTM MotoGP team boss urges “patience” ahead of “really important” 2025
Aki Ajo, KTM Factory Racing, 2024 Solidarity MotoGP
Aki Ajo, KTM Factory Racing, 2024 Solidarity MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
17h ago
Miguel Oliveira: ‘Huge effort’ from Yamaha for Pramac project
Miguel Oliveira, Pramac Yamaha, Barcelona MotoGP Test
Miguel Oliveira, Pramac Yamaha, Barcelona MotoGP Test
F1
News
18h ago
Ralf Schumacher warns Cadillac about perils of choosing an American F1 driver
Ralf Schumacher
Ralf Schumacher
F1
News
19h ago
Lewis Hamilton offers “thrown in deep end” advice to F1’s 2025 newcomers
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton