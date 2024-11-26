Price set for fans to buy Valentino Rossi memorabilia to aid Valencia victims

Find out here how you could buy Valentino Rossi memorabilia

Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi

Valentino Rossi has donated a signed helmet in aid of the Cruz Roja, the Spanish Red Cross, in its efforts to support the people of Valencia following the severe flooding that hit the region in late-October.

The helmet is an AGV Pista GP RR with the ‘Soleluna’ design specific to Rossi’s final season in MotoGP: 2021. It also features Rossi’s signature on the right-hand side.

There are 10 days remaining on the auction — hosted by CharityStars — at time of writing, with it set to close on 6 December at 20:00 GMT. The minimum bid is €3,000, or around £2,500.

Rossi is far from the first MotoGP rider, past or present, to lend assistance in some form to Valencia in the wake of last month’s floods.

2024 Moto3 World Champion David Alonso joined Aspar Team boss Jorge Martinez ‘Aspar’ in the clean-up effort in Valencia in early-November.

2023 Moto3 World Champion and current Moto2 rider Jaume Masia also helped with the clean-up, while Aprilia MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales donated the 2013 Calvo KTM he won the 2013 Moto3 title on to the same auction as Rossi’s helmet.

Other items included in the auction are a Dani Pedrosa KTM fairing, Aleix Espargaro’s paddock scooter, and the aforementioned Masia’s 2024 Preicanos Moto2 bike.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
6m ago
Ralf Schumacher warns Cadillac about perils of choosing an American F1 driver
Ralf Schumacher
Ralf Schumacher
F1
News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton offers “thrown in deep end” advice to F1’s 2025 newcomers
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP
News
1h ago
KTM attempts to stave off bankruptcy with restructuring
KTM
KTM
F1
News
2h ago
Red Bull technical director explains why “I'm not confident for '25”
RB20
RB20
BSB
News
2h ago
Glenn Irwin delivers clear verdict on current BSB rules
Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin

More News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
Marc Marquez: "Logically there is a status… Pecco calls the shots"
Marc Marquez, Estrella Galicia 0,0
Marc Marquez, Estrella Galicia 0,0
MotoGP
News
2h ago
LCR Honda boss points at under-the-radar positive despite torrid season
Johann Zarco
Johann Zarco
F1
News
3h ago
Martin Brundle disputes Lewis Hamilton’s claim with reminder about George Russell
Hamilton, Russell, Sainz
Hamilton, Russell, Sainz
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Price set for fans to buy Valentino Rossi memorabilia to aid Valencia victims
Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
BSB
News
4h ago
Yamaha team secures teenage 2025 British Supersport signing
JDM
JDM