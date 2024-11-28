Jorge Martin: ‘It’s clear Ducati is probably regretting letting me go’

New MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin believes Ducati is “probably regretting” its decision not to promote him to its factory team now for 2025.

Earlier this year Martin had been given the nod by Ducati that he would be promoted from Pramac to join Francesco Bagnaia at the Italian marque’s works team for next season.

But when Marc Marquez declined a move to Pramac on a factory bike and threatened he could sign for a rival marque, Ducati made a U-turn on its decision to promote Martin.

He ultimately signed for Aprilia on a two-year factory deal, and goes there as world champion after beating Bagnaia at the final round of the season in Barcelona.

Speaking on Spanish television, Martin said of Ducati letting him walk away: “When all this was decided I wasn’t a champion.

“It’s difficult to know these things. But it’s clear that right now they’re probably regretting it.

“But you have to ask them that. In the end, I look out for myself. Life takes you to places you don’t expect.”

Ducati’s Davide Tardozzi told Crash.net after the final round of 2024 that the brand was “forced to make hard decisions” over its 2025 line-up.

Upon signing for Aprilia, it was widely thought that Ducati would lessen its support for Pramac and Martin to avoid the number one plate potentially going to a rival motorcycle.

But Ducati stuck to its agreement regarding equal support, with 2024 bike development ceased in the second half of the season to ensure a level playing field.

Martin gives Ducati great credit for this decision, though admits it still felt “like there were 12 people on my team against two or three hundred” when battling the factory squad.

“My equipment was the same as Pecco’s, I can’t deny that,” he said.

“But the treatment at the factory is completely different. When you are an official rider, you have everyone working for you, trying to make you the winner.

“I feel like there were 12 people on my team against two or three hundred. That made it more difficult.

“But I thank Ducati for not doing anything against us.

“Nobody expected it, everyone expected something strange to happen in the last few races. But they have been very noble and that is admirable.”