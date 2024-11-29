Ducati test rider explains how the GP25 will work to Marc Marquez’s strengths

Marc Marquez’s move to the factory Ducati MotoGP team opens numerous questions, not least whether the 2025 version of the Desmosedici will suit the Spaniard’s riding style.

Marquez managed to adapt to the GP23 he rode this year for the Gresini team, but it took him half-a-season to really get the most out of the package.

Now, joining Francesco Bagnaia in the factory team, Marquez will have to adapt again, jumping from the 2023 Ducati to the 2025 bike, after the GP24 made a well-documented advancement over its predecessor.

The new bike has some evolutions compared to the GP25 intended to help in braking, according to Ducati test rider Michele Pirro.

The Italian suggested that these were led by Bagnaia’s comments, but that the developments could also help Marquez.

“It is even more of a ‘racer’ bike,” Pirro said in an interview with GPOne.com, “because we fixed some things for Pecco [Francesco Bagnaia]. So, it might have some characteristics that go in the direction of brakers like Bagnaia and [Marc] Marquez."

Pirro added that Ducati’s intention is to build the GP25 in the same vane as the GP24, 23, and 22 that preceded it, in that these previous evolutions of the Desmosedici were able to competitive in every circuit on the calendar.

But, will there be a big evolution in terms of performance between the GP24 and GP25?

"The idea is always that, because it would mean that we have found something,” Pirro said.

“But it's not easy, and it would already be good to take a step forward like the one between GP22 and GP23, which would allow us to always be competitive.

“I think what makes the difference is to be competitive in all 20 races and not just some of them.

“This year the GP24 has proven to be competitive in all phases. Which between GP22 and GP23 maybe hadn't happened. It's not so obvious and it's not so easy to find that half a tenth to improve a bike that is really good.”