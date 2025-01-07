Pedro Acosta's verdict amid KTM’s uncertain MotoGP future

Pedro Acosta has offered a calm update on his mood amid KTM’s uncertain MotoGP future, noting that it “does not affect” him.

The Austrian manufacturer is in the midst of a financial crisis that has forced it into a restructuring process in a bid to stave off bankruptcy.

Its debts are thought to exceed €3 billion, though a recent creditors hearing offered cautious optimism for the future of the marque.

Its restructuring proceedings have been allowed to continue, while there has been interest from outside investors to the tune of €700 million.

In a recent Speedweek interview, KTM’s motorsport boss Pit Beirer said there had even been “concrete” talks between the brand and seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton’s management about potential investment.

But KTM’s MotoGP future remains uncertain.

While KTM has confirmed it will race on in 2025, the first creditors hearing also noted that there is a “planned” withdrawal from grand prix racing - which is set to be in 2026.

This has led to speculation about the future of KTM’s riders, particularly 2024’s rookie sensation Acosta, who scored nine podiums in his debut season for the GASGAS-branded Tech3 squad.

He steps over to KTM’s factory team alongside Brad Binder after penning a multi-year agreement for 2025.

Acosta’s manager Albert Valera has been critical of the situation, telling the ‘Por Orejas’ podcast: “In May, we signed with a company that seemed to be in a strong position, ready to challenge Ducati. Today, everything has changed, and we wonder what happened.”

But, in an event for Pont Grup, Acosta has moved to calm the mood.

“I’m happy to have made the step up to the official team, which was what we were looking for from the beginning,” he is reported by Marca as saying.

“The objective will be to finish fine-tuning some points of the bike and look for consistency in the races to fight for better results.”

He added: “The current situation of KTM does not affect us at all, and I am sure that they will get through it.”