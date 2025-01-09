Jorge Lorenzo’s father offers intriguing update on their contentious relationship

Chico Lorenzo speaks about his son Jorge Lorenzo

Jorge Lorenzo
Jorge Lorenzo

Chico Lorenzo has spoken out about the status of his relationship with his son.

Jorge Lorenzo has been open about the difficulties of his bond with his father.

The two-time MotoGP champion learned the ropes at his father’s motorcycle racing school in Majorca.

But despite the younger man turning into a champion, it soured his personal relationship with his dad.

But Chico has offered some hope of better days to come.

He was asked by Moto.it if the relationship is now ‘very good’.

"Yes, it's not very good, but it's good,” he answered.

“When he was in Milan at the EICMA fair, I was with him, also in Lugano.

“These Christmas days he's here in Majorca."

Chico was asked when he first saw talent in his young son.

"As a child, I made my first motorbike when Jorge was three years old and he was already very capable.

“Very good yes, he always wanted to win.

"He has always been very professional, always, always...

“As a child he was already prepared, everything at a very high level of professionalism, much higher than the others."

Chico describes his emotion at his son’s brilliant career as "it's satisfaction, satisfaction".

He named his favourite grand prix win of his son’s.

"For me the first one in Brazil in 2003, it was an important moment for me and after the first one with Ducati at Mugello."

The 2003 Rio de Janeiro grand prix was Jorge Lorenzo’s first win, in the 125cc class.

But his father’s favourite championship memory was the most notorious.

In 2015 Lorenzo beat Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez to the top prize.

"That year I was with him all year, all year and I know the effort he made to win that very heated world championship,” Chico said.

“He had a fantastic year.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
13m ago
Defiant KTM to begin building 2025 MotoGP bikes despite money headache
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory racing, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
BSB News
53m ago
Tommy Bridewell points finger at crunch rival for 2025 BSB season
Tommy Bridewell, 2024 Brands Hatch BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood.
F1 News
1h ago
Mercedes accused of signing “safety net” if Kimi Antonelli “doesn’t deliver”
Kimi Antonelli
F1 News
1h ago
Who is Liberty Media’s new CEO? F1 owner name Greg Maffei replacement
F1 logo
MotoGP News
2h ago
Jorge Lorenzo’s father offers intriguing update on their contentious relationship
Jorge Lorenzo

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
Maverick Vinales ‘told Yamaha not to touch the bike’ in failed title year
Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2017 French MotoGP
F1 News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton offers glimpse into preparation for F1 2025 Ferrari debut
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
2h ago
Did ‘image’ problem cause Red Bull to overlook Yuki Tsunoda?
Yuki Tsunoda looks destined never to race for Red Bull
F1 News
3h ago
Max Verstappen calls out social media ‘idiots’ over Lando Norris relationship
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris
F1 News
4h ago
Franco Colapinto tipped for shock team move, but won’t start 2025 in their car
Franco Colapinto