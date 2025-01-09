Jorge Lorenzo’s father offers intriguing update on their contentious relationship

Chico Lorenzo has spoken out about the status of his relationship with his son.

Jorge Lorenzo has been open about the difficulties of his bond with his father.

The two-time MotoGP champion learned the ropes at his father’s motorcycle racing school in Majorca.

But despite the younger man turning into a champion, it soured his personal relationship with his dad.

But Chico has offered some hope of better days to come.

He was asked by Moto.it if the relationship is now ‘very good’.

"Yes, it's not very good, but it's good,” he answered.

“When he was in Milan at the EICMA fair, I was with him, also in Lugano.

“These Christmas days he's here in Majorca."

Chico was asked when he first saw talent in his young son.

"As a child, I made my first motorbike when Jorge was three years old and he was already very capable.

“Very good yes, he always wanted to win.

"He has always been very professional, always, always...

“As a child he was already prepared, everything at a very high level of professionalism, much higher than the others."

Chico describes his emotion at his son’s brilliant career as "it's satisfaction, satisfaction".

He named his favourite grand prix win of his son’s.

"For me the first one in Brazil in 2003, it was an important moment for me and after the first one with Ducati at Mugello."

The 2003 Rio de Janeiro grand prix was Jorge Lorenzo’s first win, in the 125cc class.

But his father’s favourite championship memory was the most notorious.

In 2015 Lorenzo beat Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez to the top prize.

"That year I was with him all year, all year and I know the effort he made to win that very heated world championship,” Chico said.

“He had a fantastic year.”