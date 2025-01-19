Enea Bastianini provides rare positivity amid KTM money woes

Enea Bastianini says he’s faced “a tough winter” due to the ongoing uncertainty over KTM’s MotoGP project but revealed “things are stabilising”.

The seven-time MotoGP race winner signed for KTM last year to join the Tech3 squad on a factory deal from 2025.

But a financial crisis has plunged the future of the Austrian firm’s racing programmes into uncertainty, with a pre-Christmas creditors hearing revealing KTM’s exit from MotoGP is “planned” as part of cost-saving measures.

KTM has already confirmed it will race on in 2025, but not beyond, so far.

Bastianini is on a multi-year deal with KTM, with the ongoing situation making his MotoGP future unclear.

In a recent Sky Sports Italy interview, Bastianini offered an update.

“It's been a tough winter, but I've been training and trying to keep a clear head,” he said.

“I've been trying to do my best every day, to try and be ready for the championship.

“Now, things are stabilising a bit, so there's definitely a bit more serenity.

“But I'm giving 100% and you won't find me unprepared.”

Bastianini was cautious in laying out any targets for himself for 2025 having only completed one test day on the KTM last November so far.

“Setting a target at the moment is not realistic,” he added.

“I've only done 50 laps with the KTM, so it's not easy to think about what the target might be.

“I think it's a bike that has potential, but I may not be able to exploit it 100% from the first races.

“But I'm sure that race after race we'll achieve it.”

Bastianini took part in Valentino Rossi’s 100Km of Champions event in Tavullia last week, partnering with Matteo Casadei.

The pair finished 15th in the race, which was won by Diogo Moreira and Thomas Chareyre.

Last week Bastianini also announced he had split with long-time manager Carlo Pernat, signing a new deal with London-based agency MSM.

Pernat said in a GPOne interview that the reason for the split was due to his poor health, which has stopped him from being able to travel to races.