Enea Bastianini’s manager Carlo Pernat explains reason for split

Carlo Pernat says his split with KTM MotoGP rider Enea Bastianini as his manager was largely a result of the veteran Italian’s poor health.

Pernat, who also managed the likes of Andrea Iannone and Loris Capirossi during a lengthy career, has been Bastianini’s personal manager since the seven-time MotoGP race winner’s Moto3 days.

But last week, London-based agency MSM announced it had signed Bastianini to its talent roster.

With KTM in the midst of a financial crisis and uncertain future in MotoGP, there has been speculation that this was behind Bastianini parting ways with Pernat.

However, in a GPOne interview, Pernat revealed that his failing health was the reason - which now means he cannot travel to races - for Bastianini seeking new management.

“I have a physical problem,” Pernat began. “I have pulmonary emphysema, I can no longer travel and I have been the manager by always going to all the races.

“I had spoken about it with Enea and it is right that he made his choice.

“Everything we did together has not been forgotten. We started from Moto3, he won a title in Moto2 and we achieved the dream of [signing for] the official Ducati [team].

“In red he was very unlucky, having lost a year due to injury. The KTM issue weighs a bit, for both of them it was the most logical choice at that time.

“But then it turned out not to be the best. The same thing also happened to [Dani] Pedrosa and [Maverick] Vinales.”

When asked about claims Bastianini had fired him, he added: “That’s not true. The real problem is my health.

“This step back had to be taken for the professionalism of a manager towards his rider.

“Enea is a great talent and behind the scenes I will continue to give him a hand. We already agreed. My goal this year is to get better.”

Pernat notes that the KTM situation was only “20%” part of the reason for the split.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

