Details of Trackhouse MotoGP team’s plans to alter 2025 livery

Trackhouse MotoGP team boss Davide Brivio says the 2025 livery revealed on Tuesday was a “corporate” design because discussions are still ongoing with potential partners.

The US-run team launched its 2025 MotoGP season on Tuesday at its Charlotte base in North Carolina, revealing a completely new livery to what it raced last year.

But the general absence of major sponsors, save for a Gulf badge on the front wheel guard, raised questions over the “corporate colours” Trackhouse ultimately launched.

In the team’s launch material, Brivio suggested there could be changes made to the livery during the 2025 season.

During a media debrief attended by Crash.net on Wednesday, Brivio elaborated on what he meant, while also revealing that the team will run a different design during winter testing.

“First of all, you will see another livery for the winter test,” he said when asked by Crash.net to explain the team’s livery plans for 2025.

“The livery we introduced yesterday was a kind of Trackhouse corporate colour. You saw the bike and the [NASCAR team] car with a similar livery.

“So, these are our colours. We have prepared one livery for the winter test. And then we are in discussions with potential partners for the future.

“So, if things will go well, we might welcome some partners. And so, as a consequence as that we will have to review our livery again.

“Last year, for instance, we changed the livery in the middle of the season.

“We don’t have a plan for that in 2025, but we try to be creative and I expect you will see some different liveries through the year.”

Trackhouse began 2024 with a bike bearing the US flag integrated into its livery, before changing from the Austrian GP to a blue and silver design.

On the team’s lack of major backing, Brivio noted that the usual timeline for teams to secure sponsor partners for the following season was only six months into its first season, which put it “in delay”.

He also said Trackhouse’s internal commercial department is helping on the MotoGP side along with its NASCAR duties, while the team is looking at potential partners inside the US series.

“It’s not easy [to get sponsorship in MotoGP],” Brivio added.

“If you see, there’s a few big brands in MotoGP. We, as Trackhouse, we are new in this activity.

“Last year we started and we created the kind of commercial department. Now we have the commercial department, who is normally working for NASCAR, is now working on MotoGP.

“We are also working to see if there are brands in NASCAR that are interested to go globally worldwide, so for this MotoGP can be a good platform.

“But for us, it’s taking time. This was a learning year from this point of view, from commercial point of view.

“It’s a different world, NASCAR and MotoGP. So, we needed also to understand what are the possibilities in MotoGP.

“We are a little bit in delay. Normally what’s happening, when you are in MotoGP activities, you close sponsorship maybe in August or September of the year before.

“Then you prepare everything. For us, August, September was only six months from when we started.

“We’ve started negotiations, there have been some discussions, there are some possibilities.

“But until you sign a contract you never know. It’s difficult, but we have some discussions open.

“Basically, we weren’t able to close anything in September, October, November.

“So, now we presented this corporate livery and we are ready to change it at any time this season.

“Our commercial department had a few months to work and now there is a work in progress.”

Brivio concluded that the MotoGP team operates under the Trackhouse Entertainment Group and is “sustainable” for now, but “the target is that the project has to become [financially] independent in the future”.