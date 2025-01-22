Ducati tease “risk” in GP25 development at Sepang test

Gigi Dall’Igna remained tight-lipped on the technical changes for the Ducati GP25.

However, he did reveal some of the new parts that will debut during the upcoming pre-season tests in Malaysia and Thailand.

There will be three factory-spec Desmosedicis in MotoGP this year, a reduction of one.

Ducati Lenovo duo Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia will benefit from riding the best machinery in MotoGP, as well as VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio.

“The objective we have for this year is not to have a completely new bike, it's to better the bike we had,” Dall’Igna said.

“Last year's bike gave us so many gratifications and great results. So we have worked on some new solutions and new developments on that bike.

“Talking about the tests that will start in two weeks, we have so much new material to try: We have a new swingarm, new chassis. We have a new fairing, completely new one, and we also have other elements that have been adapted and retouched.

“So we will have to try all these parts. But we will also be very strict in the selection of the parts that really work, the ones that make a clear difference.

“And maybe we will leave the other elements, that we have some doubts on, to the side. And then maybe try them again during the season.

“There are so many things to evaluate, to assess, also on the basis of our competitors and what they will do.

“I like to take [technical] risks. I always took risks in my life, but you have to be smart in taking risks. You have to risk when it's a good moment to do so...”

The Sepang tests start with the Shakedown from Jan 31-Feb 2, when only test rider Michele Pirro and rookie Fermin Aldeguer will be eligible to represent Ducati on track.

The rest of Ducati’s MotoGP line-up, including third factory-spec rider Fabio di Giannantonio (VR46), will then join the action at the Official test from February 5-7.

With MotoGP manufacturers facing the additional burden of developing new 850cc machines for 2027, engine design for Ducati, KTM and Aprilia will be frozen from the Thai season-opener until the end of 2026.

One in-season aero body update will continue to be allowed, with no restrictions on chassis development.

Yamaha and Honda are currently exempt from the engine design freeze due to their bottom-of-the-table D concessions ranking.