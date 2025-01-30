Pedro Acosta on KTM crisis: ‘Biggest help I can give is if we are winning in MotoGP’

Pedro Acosta says he is “calm” about the uncertainty facing KTM and “the biggest help we can give everyone is if we are winning” in MotoGP in 2025.

KTM launched its 2025 season with its factory squad and Tech3 on Thursday, but did so on the backdrop of uncertainty over the company’s future amid its financial crisis.

Acosta, who steps up to the factory KTM squad, has been the centre of rumours linking him to moves elsewhere for 2026 despite his current deal with the Austrian manufacturer.

During media debriefs with KTM riders on Thursday, they were not allowed to address the situation directly.

However, when asked by Crash.net if it has been difficult to block out all of the noise surrounding KTM’s woes, Acosta replied: “Well, in the end, it’s not a thing that I have to think about.

“I mean, this is work from the guys in the factory, from Pit and all of the management, we are only quite focused on being fast on track.

“In the end, it’s the biggest help we can give to everyone if we are winning. We are quite calm and it’s not my work to think about this.”

Acosta enjoyed a breakout rookie campaign last year with KTM under its GASGAS banner at Tech3, with the Spaniard scoring nine total podiums across grands prix and sprints.

He only narrowly missed out on ending the year as top KTM rider in the standings by two points to 2025 team-mate Brad Binder.

Coming close to a first win on several occasions, Acosta believes he now has everything at his disposal - as well as the experience of last year - to breach the top step of the podium.

“For sure in the end, this is the change that I was fighting or looking for,” he said of stepping up stepping up to the factory team.

“In the end, there were many times this season that we were looking maybe to achieve this first win because we were fighting many times for podiums.

“It’s true that maybe now I am a little bit more calm with experience to make a big change also in the way I’m thinking.

“For sure, I’m more calm than last year and I cannot have a better group of people around me, from the mechanics to the engineers, just from the media.

“Now the key will be to be calm and it will arrive soon.”