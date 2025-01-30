KTM unveils 2025 factory MotoGP liveries for works team and Tech3

KTM has unveiled the unified factory livery it will run across both its works MotoGP team and Tech3 satellite squad in the 2025 season.

The 2025 season will be KTM’s ninth since stepping into MotoGP in 2017, but comes on the backdrop of major uncertainty amid a financial crisis at the company.

KTM faces a crucial vote on its restructuring process on 25 February, just a few days before the MotoGP campaign begins.

While KTM is committed to the 2025 season, it’s future beyond that remains uncertain.

The brand will field four factory RC16s in 2025 at its works team and the Tech3 satellite squad, who enters its seventh season with KTM.

KTM fields arguably its strongest line-up ever, with 2024 rookie sensation Pedro Acosta stepping up to the factory squad alongside double MotoGP race winner Brad Binder.

At Tech3, Maverick Vinales moves over from Aprilia, while Enea Bastianini comes from Ducati - both with 17 victories between them.

The livery both teams will race in 2025 is virtually identical, as Tech3 moves away from being GASGAS branded.

While both teams will run Red Bull KTM colours, the Tech3 bikes feature Motul branding on the bottom of the fairing, while the factory squad has Mobil 1 stickers.

Despite a difficult season in which it went winless for a second year, KTM finished the 2024 campaign second in the constructors’ standings.

The 2025 season will also see junior categories kingmaker Aki Ajo step up to become team manager at KTM’s factory squad, replacing Francesco Guidotti.

Seven of the 11 MotoGP teams have now unveiled their 2025 liveries, with Trackhouse, Aprilia, Gresini, Ducati and VR46 having all done so already this month.

Yamaha and its new satellite team Pramac will follow next on Friday 31 January, before the factory Honda squad unveils its first non-Repsol livery in over 30 years on 1 February.

LCR will be the last team to launch its season on 8 February ahead of MotoGP’s Bangkok event where all teams will be present on 9 February.

MotoGP testing begins this weekend with the Sepang shakedown for test riders, rookies and concession riders.

The first official pre-season test in Malaysia will run from 5-7 February, with the final one in Thailand on 12-13 February.

The 2025 season begins on 28 February to 2 March with the Thai Grand Prix.