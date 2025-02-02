Key Ducati figure’s clear stance on Marc Marquez v Pecco Bagnaia treatment

A crucial aide to both Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia vows to provide equal treatment this season.

Manuel Poggiali is Ducati’s rider coach who splits his time between the factory garage and Gresini’s - although he knows Marquez and Bagnaia take priority.

He insists that any competition between Ducati’s official riders will be on equal terms.

“On paper it is the most successful team in the circus: Marc's 8 world championships and Pecco's 3 are certainly numbers that no other team has with it,” Poggiali told Corsedimoto.

“But this is the past, we are interested in the present, we want to win this title.

“For our part, it is important to try to manage both riders in the best possible way, to give both the same treatment, obviously the same material and to put both in the best personal conditions to be able to do their best.

“As a technical staff and team it is the most important thing.”

The atmosphere within the Ducati garage will be under constant surveillance this season.

Marquez and Bagnaia will both want the 2025 MotoGP championship for themselves.

Whether their desire spills over remains to be seen.

“I think he will be fine,” Poggiali insists about Marquez joining the factory team.

“I think both Pecco and Marc are two really fast riders, two talents and champions, as they have shown.

“Some more or less in terms of qualifications, partly for possibilities and years of experience.

“However, I believe that both are formidable riders, true champions: being able to work with them will only be a privilege.

“Beyond everything that can revolve around, there is only one goal in Ducati and whoever is better will get it.”

Marquez and Bagnaia - and VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio - will be in possession of the GP25, expected to be MotoGP’s best bike this year.

Marquez must make the adaption from a year-old Ducati to its latest version.

But with powerful equipment at their disposal, Marquez and Bagnaia are arguably the favourites for the title.

Champion Jorge Martin must defend his title while adjusting to the Aprilia factory garage.