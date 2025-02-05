2025 MotoGP Official Sepang test: Fabio Quartararo leads Marc Marquez on day one

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo led Marc Marquez on the opening day of the 2025 MotoGP Sepang test, as reigning champion Jorge Martin suffered a massive crash.

Quartararo spent much of the first test day at Sepang sitting at the top of the timesheets, having already been on track during the shakedown last week.

The factory Yamaha rider ended the day fastest of all with a 1m57.555s as he carried out an evaluation programme of three M1s.

In total, Yamaha has 12 bikes across its works team riders, Pramac and test rider Augusto Fernandez as it looks to pull itself up the grid.

Quartararo led the way at the end of hour two with a 1m57.999s, before improving to a 1m57.754s.

With just over half an hour to go, Quartararo set a new benchmark of 1m57.555s, which is just over a second away from the outright lap record at Sepang.

The 2021 world champion was challenged late on by factory Ducati rider Marc Marquez, who put in a 1m57.606s having completed 54 laps on the works GP25.

He headed his Gresini Ducati-mounted brother Alex Marquez, who briefly led the way on Wednesday, with rookie team-mate Fermin Aldeguer 0.297s adrift in fourth.

Aldeguer took part in last week’s shakedown, hence his impressive position on the day one standings.

The big news on Wednesday was the major crash for reigning world Martin, who was spat from his Aprilia at Turn 2 earlier in the day.

Martin - who crashed twice on his second day on track as an Aprilia rider - has been taken to hospital for further checks.

It was a crash-filled day of testing, with a number of riders taking tumbles. VR46 Ducati’s Franco Morbidelli was one, though he was unharmed and finished fifth on his GP24.

Joan Mir was the top Honda in sixth ahead of the returning Fabio Di Giannantonio (VR46), who missed the last two rounds of 2024 to have surgery on a shoulder injury.

Jack Miller was eighth for the Pramac Yamaha squad ahead of LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco and the sister Pramac M1 of Miguel Oliveira.

Pedro Acosta was the leading KTM in 11th having suffered a small crash earlier in the day.

He headed team-mate Brad Binder and the Tech3 KTM of Maverick Vinales. Francesco Bagnaia was 17th on his factory Ducati on a 1m58.947s, while Marco Bezzecchi was 18th for Aprilia.

Trackhouse Aprilia rider Raul Fernandez suffered a heavy crash on day one at Sepang and has been ruled out due to injury. He is on his way back to Barcelona for surgery.

Full Sepang test day one results