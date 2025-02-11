Johann Zarco: “Nice to get closer to the top guys”

“The gap is not so big compared to the past”

Johann Zarco, 2025 Sepang MotoGP Test
Johann Zarco, 2025 Sepang MotoGP Test

Despite a strong challenge from Joan Mir, Johann Zarco keep his place as Honda’s fastest rider during the Sepang MotoGP test.

The Frenchman - who secured a rare Q2 place for Honda at last November’s Malaysia Grand Prix and was also eleventh in the main race - finished the test 0.711s behind leader Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati).

Factory rider Mir was only 0.075s behind, with Luca Marini in 15th and Zarco’s rookie LCR team-mate Somkiat Chantra in 19th but still within 1.64s of Marquez around the near two-minute lap.

“We can take this test as positive and even more positive than what I could expect,” Zarco began. “Because the [final day] performance was really good. And it's nice for the confidence to get closer to the top guys. The gap is not so big compared to the past.”

Honda had new engine, aero and chassis parts to try in Malaysia. Zarco, like Mir, seemed to favour the new engine but older aero.

“We tried many things during the three days,” said the Frenchman. “And today, we could put all those things together and it was working much better. So I’m happy for this.

“There are not [individual] things that are making a huge difference on the bike but putting them all together I realise I have a better control of the bike.

“Now we need the test in Thailand to keep trying those [new] things and chose which package will be the best to start the season, because we have to decide which parts to homologate.”

Engine and aero need to be homologated for round one, although Honda’s D concession raking means, like Yamaha, they can update both designs during the year.

With Zarco only 15th on the top speed charts, the RC213V is lacking some outright power at present while rear grip remains a weakness.

However, the revised engine character appears to help with turning.

“There are really some bikes that look very strong in acceleration and this is an area that when you follow someone you always feel that you are losing,” he continued.

“But when we analyse all the corner, sometimes [the exit] is not the biggest area to focus on. So we had other things to work on to give better feeling for the rider. Which I could find and that makes me pretty pleased.

“On the engine side, Honda is doing its best to have the most power possible, but also power that you can use.

“I hope we will have something better during the season, but I'm sure we can fight for top tens from the first races, which is one of my main targets at the moment.”

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
21m ago
Whispers in Italy hint at Lewis Hamilton adaptation from Mercedes to Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton
WSBK News
21m ago
Iker Lecuona: “I think I can be 100% ready” for 2025 World Superbike opener
Iker Lecuona, 2025 Team HRC WorldSBK launch. Credit: HRC.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Johann Zarco: “Nice to get closer to the top guys”
Johann Zarco, 2025 Sepang MotoGP Test
MotoGP News
2h ago
“I need to go for it!”: Alex Marquez beats Marc in Sepang test ‘Sprint’
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 Sepang MotoGP Test
MotoGP News
3h ago
Enea Bastianini “lost too much”, “I know where”
Enea Bastianini, 2025 Sepang MotoGP Test

More News

Moto3 Results
12h ago
2025 Moto3 Portimao Test Results - Day 1
Jose Antonio Rueda, 2024 Moto3 Portuguese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
13h ago
“Aggressive” Liam Lawson urged to “do the job” which helps Max Verstappen
Liam Lawson
MotoGP News
13h ago
2025 MotoGP official Buriram test: How to follow
Yamaha
MotoGP News
13h ago
Ducati drop hint about crunch engine decision in Buriram
Francesco Bagnaia
RR News
13h ago
Former Isle of Man TT racer jailed for 18 years
Connor Behan. Credit: Cheshire Police.