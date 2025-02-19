Marc Marquez quizzed on fearsome Buriram long run

"I was calm, I was smooth, no mistakes"

Marc Marquez, 2025 Buriram MotoGP test
Marc Marquez, 2025 Buriram MotoGP test

If Marco Bezzecchi and Marc Marquez started their Buriram MotoGP test long runs together and a chequered flag waved 13 laps later, the Aprilia rider would have ‘won’ a Sprint distance duel by just 0.324s.

The problem, for Bezzecchi and the rest of the MotoGP field, is that while the Italian then pitted, new factory Ducati rider Marquez continued for another ten laps!

In other words, Marquez matched Bezzecchi - who delivered the fastest of the Buriram Sprint simulations - despite carrying almost twice as much fuel and saving his tyres and physical energy for nearly double the distance.

The following graph shows how Marquez’s 23-lap 'GP' run was faster than Bezzecchi’s Sprint from lap 7.

Bezzecchi's consistency over his last six laps still bodes well for a GP run, but ultimately Marquez had a big margin over all other riders who approached the full 26-lap Grand Prix distance at the test.

Bezzecchi Sprint simulation vs Longest Buriram test runs
Bezzecchi Sprint simulation vs Longest Buriram test runs

Quizzed by MotoGP.com about how much of a warning that long run had sent to everybody else, Marquez replied:

“Of course, a race weekend is different. But that race simulation is one of the most important points because I was thinking to test my physical condition, to understand also this new bike, the [GP]24, in a race simulation.

“I was calm, I was smooth, no mistakes. The tyres were dropping, but in a constant way. So I was able to manage and… I cannot say nothing! Just looking forward to start the season.”

The big name missing from the Buriram race simulations was Marquez’s team-mate and double world champion Francesco Bagnaia, who was busy focusing on other duties.

Bagnaia's name was unsurprisingly first on a list of rivals given by Marquez, when asked who he thinks will be world champion in 2025.

“Of course, we will try to fight for it,” he said. “But I know that I have a very strong team-mate. I have a very strong housemate! My brother Alex, who was super fast during all the pre-season and finished second today.

“There will be different opponents… That can be Acosta. We will see how Martin can be with Aprilia. Don’t forget Martin, he’s a very good rider and Bezzecchi showed that Aprilia is working well.

“So we will try to do our job in our garage and let’s see what we can do.”

The season opening Thai Grand Prix starts with Free Practice next Friday.

Marc Marquez answers after analysis of his fearsome Buriram long run emerges
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

Moto3 Results
10m ago
2025 Official Jerez Moto3 Test, Results - Day 2 (Wednesday)
Munoz, 2025 Jerez Moto3 Test
MotoGP News
20m ago
MotoGP rookie reveals Marc Marquez advice in Buriram test
Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Ducati, Buriram MotoGP test 2025
F1 News
52m ago
Toto Wolff shuts down INEOS-Mercedes split talk after W16 livery surprise
Toto Wolff
MotoGP Feature
1h ago
Marc Marquez quizzed on fearsome Buriram long run
Marc Marquez, 2025 Buriram MotoGP test
F1 News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton shares feeling of driving with Ferrari F1 engine for first time
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari F1 team, Fiorano test 2025

More News

Moto2 Results
2h ago
2025 Official Jerez Moto2 Test, Results - Day 2 (Wednesday)
Arenas, 2025 Moto2 test
F1 News
2h ago
Ferrari embrace Lewis Hamilton-Charles Leclerc rivalry: “Not scared at all”
Lewis Hamilton, Fred Vasseur and Charles Leclerc
RR News
2h ago
Isle of Man TT: What are the lap records for every category?
Peter Hickman, FHO Racing, Isle of Man TT 2024
F1 News
3h ago
FIRST LOOK: Lewis Hamilton drives Ferrari's SF-25 F1 2025 car
Lewis Hamilton
F1 Feature
4h ago
Christian Horner booed by 20,000 fans but F1 75 was worth cheering
Christian Horner could not escape the boos at the O2