Brad Binder grilled about KTM suiting his style rather than his teammates’

Brad Binder was quizzed about the KTM suiting his riding style more so than his teammates’.

KTM arrive for the 2025 MotoGP season-opener in Thailand this weekend with a rejuvenated and talented four-pronged rider line-up.

Binder is joined by Pedro Acosta in the factory team, while Maverick Vinales and Enea Bastianini make up the Tech3 duo who will profit from factory support.

Binder was told that the bike’s strength is on braking, which will suit him above Vinales, for example.

“Whoever jumps on the bike, rides it very similarly. It works for all of us,” he responded.

“The bike is working decent. We have some areas to work on and improve.

“Compared to last season, we are more comfortable. The bike seems to work a bit better.

“I’ve been in the factory team for many years, so I’m sure my input has guided the development.

“This weekend it will be cool to get started again, it’s better to race than just spin laps. You can put in 100% effort for the time needed.”

Brad Binder on KTM financial problems

KTM’s financial trouble has dominated the off-season.

However, this week, Pierer Mobility Group announced that KTM AG’s restructuring plan to pay back creditors and ensure its survival was accepted.

Binder was asked if these money worries had disturbed preparation for the MotoGP season.

“No, nothing,” he said.

“I was very fortunate that motorsport is not really affected. Everything continued as normal.”

Binder previewed his Buriram race round after testing at the same circuit.

“I had my meeting with the guys earlier and we put together everything that I liked,” he said.

“We haven’t done laps with everything together. I am excited.

“Testing is cool to get information but it’s better to put everything together.

“We have tried to fine-tune everything. From what they said, it sounds like everything I need.”

Binder said about the hot weather: “I don’t struggle with the heat, I like it.

“The track will be cooking, apparently!

“It’s the same for everybody, it should be alright.”