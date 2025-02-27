Marco Bezzecchi reacts to rapid test sprint sim ahead of 2025 MotoGP opener

Marco Bezzecchi has moved to downplay the rapid form he showed in a sprint sim at the Buriram MotoGP test ahead of his Aprilia race debut at this weekend’s Thai Grand Prix.

The three-time grand prix winner moves to the factory Aprilia squad alongside reigning world champion Jorge Martin - who is out with injury - after three years as a satellite Ducati rider at VR46 Racing.

Forced to shoulder most of the development responsibility during testing due to Martin’s absence, Bezzecchi impressed Aprilia with his work and his speed.

On the last day of testing in Thailand, he completed a sprint sim that showed highly competitive pace and has marked himself out as a potential podium threat in this weekend’s season-opener at Buriram.

When Crash.net asked how impressed he was with the pace he showed, Bezzecchi replied: “Was a good sprint simulation.

“Of course, the track during a test is always good so it’s still early to understand everything about the weekend.

“So, let’s say that anyway I’ve got a positive feeling.

“Also I understood better how to manage the tyre. Overall it was interesting for me.

“It was the first time but let’s say I want to keep myself really calm because the race weekend is always different.”

On his adaptation to being a factory rider, Bezzecchi added: “Well, it’s completely different.

“It’s the first time in my career to develop a MotoGP bike. First of all it’s cool, at the end I can decide what I want.

“So, this is good. Of course it’s a big responsibility, so I have to put all my efforts in.

“At the end, my point of view is the best way to do it is just try to be really honest about everything you try on the bike.

“So, I try to give my best feedback in the clearest way possible.

“Of course, it was really difficult mentally, physically, in all the aspects it was demanding but it was also cool at the end. So, can’t complain.”

Where Aprilia’s 2025 MotoGP bike has improved

Test rider Lorenzo Savadori has been drafted in to replace Martin at least for the Thai Grand Prix this weekend.

Having developed the 2025 RS-GP throughout its lifespan, Savadori is well-placed to comment on where the bike has improved from last year.

“It’s changed a bit [since November] but I think in the correct direction,” he began.

“Me and Marco say the same comments about the bike. So, I think when Jorge returns he will find a similar bike but a bit better because we don’t do a very big change, just small details, but in a correct direction. So, the bike improved.

“We improved the aerodynamic parts, the engine, in the character of the engine, and also we worked a lot during the test on the TC [traction control].”

Quotes provided by Crash MotoGP Editor Peter McLaren