Jorge Martin breaks silence on new injury, vows "I will get through it"

Reigning MotoGP World Champion Jorge Martin has released his first statement since he suffered hand injuries earlier this week.

New factory Aprilia signing Martin suffered multiple fractures in his left hand on Monday (24 February), and after he underwent surgery it was confirmed that he will not be in Buriram this weekend for the season opening Thai Grand Prix.

Martin’s latest injuries follow on from foot and hand fractures he sustained on the opening day of preseason testing in Sepang at the beginning of February that ruled him out of the rest of the winter testing programme.

There is currently no timeline for Martin’s return to MotoGP, but he has released a statement on social media in which he explained the physical and mental toll the last month has taken.

Injured Jorge Martin out of Thailand MotoGP

“The blows are always hard, but when they come one after another, the impact is multiplied,” Martin wrote on Instagram.

“This time they have been especially strong, both physically and mentally, and have made me miss the opening race of the season for the first time in my life.”

The Spaniard went on to explain the cause of his new injuries.

“The year has not started as I would have liked,” he said.

“On Monday, while I was training for the first time after the fall in Sepang to arrive in the best possible condition for Thailand, I suffered a highside that caused four new fractures, in addition to the three I had already suffered from two weeks ago.”

Despite the difficulties at the beginning of the year, Martin said he was sure that he will be able to recover from the injuries he has sustained, and suggested that he won’t be back on a MotoGP grid until his hand is fully healed.

“If there is one thing I am clear about, it is that blows can be overcome,” he said.

“I don't know if this will make me stronger, but I do know that I will get through it, as I have always done.

“Now my only goal is to recover 100 per cent to compete again and enjoy my passion, which is motorcycles. Because there are many races, but there is only one hand.”

He added: “Thanks to Aprilia for supporting me at all times, to my family, to all my fans and to all the people who encourage me every day. From the bottom of my heart.”