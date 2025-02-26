Jorge Martin breaks silence on new injury, vows "I will get through it"

Jorge Martin has released a statement for the first time since the announcement he will miss the Thai MotoGP.

Jorge Martin, 2025 MotoGP Sepang Test, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jorge Martin, 2025 MotoGP Sepang Test, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Reigning MotoGP World Champion Jorge Martin has released his first statement since he suffered hand injuries earlier this week.

New factory Aprilia signing Martin suffered multiple fractures in his left hand on Monday (24 February), and after he underwent surgery it was confirmed that he will not be in Buriram this weekend for the season opening Thai Grand Prix.

Martin’s latest injuries follow on from foot and hand fractures he sustained on the opening day of preseason testing in Sepang at the beginning of February that ruled him out of the rest of the winter testing programme.

There is currently no timeline for Martin’s return to MotoGP, but he has released a statement on social media in which he explained the physical and mental toll the last month has taken.

Injured Jorge Martin out of Thailand MotoGP

“The blows are always hard, but when they come one after another, the impact is multiplied,” Martin wrote on Instagram.

“This time they have been especially strong, both physically and mentally, and have made me miss the opening race of the season for the first time in my life.”

The Spaniard went on to explain the cause of his new injuries.

“The year has not started as I would have liked,” he said.

“On Monday, while I was training for the first time after the fall in Sepang to arrive in the best possible condition for Thailand, I suffered a highside that caused four new fractures, in addition to the three I had already suffered from two weeks ago.”

Despite the difficulties at the beginning of the year, Martin said he was sure that he will be able to recover from the injuries he has sustained, and suggested that he won’t be back on a MotoGP grid until his hand is fully healed.

“If there is one thing I am clear about, it is that blows can be overcome,” he said.

“I don't know if this will make me stronger, but I do know that I will get through it, as I have always done.

“Now my only goal is to recover 100 per cent to compete again and enjoy my passion, which is motorcycles. Because there are many races, but there is only one hand.”

He added: “Thanks to Aprilia for supporting me at all times, to my family, to all my fans and to all the people who encourage me every day. From the bottom of my heart.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
19m ago
George Russell on Mercedes without Lewis Hamilton: “It does feel different”
George Russell
F1 News
31m ago
Christian Horner gives first reaction to being booed at F1 75
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner
MotoGP News
44m ago
“Concern” for one MotoGP manufacturer whose progress is "more grey to understand"
KTM
F1
51m ago
2025 F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - LIVE UPDATES!
Lewis Hamilton is making his F1 testing debut for Ferrari
MotoGP News
1h ago
"The word I get from the Aprilia guys" about Marco Bezzecchi revealed
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Buriram Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Bold prediction for unexpected 2025 MotoGP rider who will "battle for some wins"
Fermin Aldeguer, 2025 MotoGP Buriram Test, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
RR News
1h ago
Alastair Seeley announces details of North West 200 return
Alastair Seeley, 2025 North West 200 launch. Credit: Instagram/North West 200.
F1 News
2h ago
Trackside verdict on Lewis Hamilton testing his Ferrari in Bahrain
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
2h ago
One F1 driver’s “body language” hints at testing worry, “weren’t many smiles”
Nico Hulkenberg
F1 Results
2h ago
2025 F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Day 1 (Wednesday) Results
Liam Lawson on track in Bahrain