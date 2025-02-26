Ducati point to rivals with “advantage” after key Marc Marquez engine decision

Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia will use year-old Ducati engine in 2025 MotoGP

Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

Ducati insist rival manufacturers have an advantage with engine freeze rules after they confirmed their big decision for Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia.

The factory Ducati riders will use last year’s specification of engine in 2025, after testing the new version and opting against it.

Marquez and Bagnaia will, therefore, go to battle with a key component of the GP24 - the bike which handily dominated last year’s championship.

Crucially, they are committed to that decision for two years while some rivals are able to change their minds.

MotoGP technical director Danny Aldridge explained: “The reason for the freezing is because the new rules come into place. “From 2027 we change to the 850cc engine size so there is a lot more development that the manufacturers need to do.

“If they know their engine is frozen for the next two years, they can then put more resources into the 2027 specification engine.”

A manufacturer’s place in the concessions rankings impacts whether they are able to change their minds about their engines or not.

Aldridge explained: “The freezing is decided on the manufacturers’ position in the concessions championship.

“If they are in A, B or C this year, and A, B or C next year, they freeze their engine this year and continue to use those engines next year.

“Ducati, for example, are criteria A. They will freeze the specification that they use this year.”

Ducati technical director Davide Barana admitted the importance of the engine freeze.

“Without the freezing of the engine, we would’ve had two projects in parallel,” Barana said.

“This would double the cost and it’s not good for the championship.”

Marquez said after testing’s big decision: “The engine was the main thing because when you homologate, it will be for two years.”

Bagnaia insisted: “It’s the correct choice.”

But not everyone was put on the spot to make a crunch call like Ducati.

Yamaha’s Max Bartolini said: “For manufacturers that don’t have the concessions, they must decide ahead of the first race which engine to use.

“Those who have concessions don’t have to choose. You cannot change any parts of the engine.

“Clearly you need to manage your resources because they are not unlimited.”

Aldridge explained: “If we take Yamaha and Honda, their concession ranking is D at the moment.

“If, at the end of the 2025 season, they stay in D then they have free development in 2026. So nothing changes for them.

“However, if they move up to A, B or C then they can bring a new engine in for 2026 which will be frozen for the whole season.”

Ducati rivals 'advantage' with engine

Yamaha’s Bartolini said: “For sure, it’s an advantage.

“How much of an advantage? Difficult to say. It depends how you can use the concessions.”

Ducati’s Barana claimed: “They have an advantage because they are free to modify their engines in terms of performance, also the engine to accommodate something in the chassis.”

Yamaha’s Bartolini said: It’s up to us to be well balanced. You don’t put 100% effort into the project, you look more long distance.”

How are the other manufacturers impacted?

Aldridge explained: “If Aprilia, KTM or Ducati move down to D, they would have a free engine specification for 2026.

“If they stay in their positions they follow over their engines from this year.”

So the main engine decision for the upcoming season was undoubtedly with Ducati, who chose not to use their latest specification and instead trust last year’s title-winning engine.

It is a call that Marquez and Bagnaia backed. Marquez notably impressed in preseason testing with the ‘24 engine on his GP25.

The season-opening Thailand MotoGP is this weekend.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
19m ago
George Russell on Mercedes without Lewis Hamilton: “It does feel different”
George Russell
F1 News
31m ago
Christian Horner gives first reaction to being booed at F1 75
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner
MotoGP News
44m ago
“Concern” for one MotoGP manufacturer whose progress is "more grey to understand"
KTM
F1
51m ago
2025 F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - LIVE UPDATES!
Lewis Hamilton is making his F1 testing debut for Ferrari
MotoGP News
1h ago
"The word I get from the Aprilia guys" about Marco Bezzecchi revealed
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Buriram Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Bold prediction for unexpected 2025 MotoGP rider who will "battle for some wins"
Fermin Aldeguer, 2025 MotoGP Buriram Test, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
RR News
1h ago
Alastair Seeley announces details of North West 200 return
Alastair Seeley, 2025 North West 200 launch. Credit: Instagram/North West 200.
F1 News
2h ago
Trackside verdict on Lewis Hamilton testing his Ferrari in Bahrain
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
2h ago
One F1 driver’s “body language” hints at testing worry, “weren’t many smiles”
Nico Hulkenberg
F1 Results
2h ago
2025 F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Day 1 (Wednesday) Results
Liam Lawson on track in Bahrain