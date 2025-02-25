Ex-Ducati MotoGP rider hails “brave decision” regarding Marc Marquez

Loris Capirossi discusses Ducati’s MotoGP superteam

Former MotoGP rider Loris Capirossi says Ducati made a “brave decision” to bring Marc Marquez to its factory team for 2025.

Ducati had hoped to keep Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 world champion Jorge Martin and Marquez on its books for this year by offering the latter a works bike at Pramac.

When Marquez refused this and threatened to explore options elsewhere on the grid, Ducati made a U-turn on its decision to promote Martin - who elected to sign for Aprilia instead.

Ducati’s decision ultimately lost it the 2024 world champion, as well as top satellite team Pramac to Yamaha.

By also bringing Marquez into a team double world champion Bagnaia has made his own, Ducati is running the risk of the pair falling out - not least with the latter being a protege of the latter’s nemesis Valentino Rossi.

Marc Marquez decision 'brave' by Ducati

Capirossi - who won seven grands prix with Ducati between 2003 and 2007 - reckons Ducati’s decision to sign Marquez to its factory squad was “brave” but one it had no choice in doing.

“Honestly, I expect one of the most interesting world championships in recent years,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Ducati will be the number one candidate to win the title and will do so with an exceptional pairing, two very strong riders like Pecco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez, and the topic of managing two champions like them within the team will also be interesting.

“In my opinion they undoubtedly made the right choice, they couldn't let a rider like Marquez get away.

“It's a brave decision, but Marc's talent is indisputable and cannot be ignored.”

“Before the start of the season, everything worked very well between the two. The fact that, with them, developments can go in one direction, because they give equal feedback, is certainly positive, but during the year the balance between them will be a completely different thing.

“I raced for many years in the World Championship and I know very well that your first rival is always your team-mate.”

Ducati’s superteam has led many in the paddock to brand the Italian manufacturer as overwhelming favourite to win the championship in 2025.

But Capirossi sees Aprilia has being an “interesting” potential challenger to Ducati.

“I saw the Aprilia very well,” he added.

“It's a shame for Jorge Martin who was immediately injured in the tests and will miss the first GP of the year, but with Marco Bezzecchi things went well and he had the opportunity to work on the bike and development.

“In my opinion, in general, Aprilia could prove interesting.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

