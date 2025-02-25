Explained: Details of Jorge Martin’s injury and the surgery to fix it

Jorge Martin has undergone a successful surgery on the injured hand he sustained this week.

The MotoGP champion has been ruled out of this weekend’s 2025 season-opening Thailand round after hurting a hand on Tuesday.

This was in addition to the injuries he sustained during official MotoGP preseason testing, when he brutally highsided just a few laps into taking his Aprilia for a spin.

Aprilia confirmed on Wednesday about Martin’s latest injury: “MEDICAL UPDATE! Jorge Martin underwent surgery on his radius and scaphoid this morning, performed by Professor Mir’s team in Barcelona.

“The recovery time will be assessed in the coming days. We look forward to seeing you back on track soon, Jorge.”

A further statement provided even more details about the damage to Martin’s hand.

“Jorge Martín has undergone surgery at the Dexeus Clinic in Barcelona by Professor Mir and his team,” it reads.

“The procedure was completed successfully, with the implantation of two screws at the level of the radius fracture and one at the level of the left scaphoid for stabilization and to facilitate the healing process.

“Surgery was done via a percutaneous approach with arthroscopic assistance.

“In the coming days, the prognosis will be evaluated on the basis of Jorge’s clinical condition.”

Jorge Martin out of Thailand MotoGP due to injury

The second injury suffered just three days before the first practice in Thailand compounds a disastrous preseason for the reigning champion.

His adaptation from Ducati to Aprilia had barely started when he was flung from his bike on Day 1 of Sepang testing.

Martin uploaded photos to social media to chart his gruelling recovery from that initial foot injury - however, he did plan on racing this weekend in Thailand.

That plan went out of the window after a separate accident on Tuesday of this week, where he sustained hand damage.

Martin will now be absent for the first round of his title defence, allowing key rivals Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez to get a head-start on accruing points.

Martin’s timescale for returning is unknown so he may come back to find an uphill battle to contend for the title again.