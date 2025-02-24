Jorge Martin set to miss Thailand MotoGP after new injury

Aprilia MotoGP rider Jorge Martin reported as injured while training

Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin

Reigning MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin will miss this weekend’s Thai Grand Prix after suffering a new injury while training on Monday, according to multiple reports.

Martin has already had a difficult start to the 2025 season after suffering a heavy crash early on day one of the Sepang test.

He sustained multiple fractures and had to miss the remainder of the pre-season after undergoing surgery days after his crash.

Aprilia had hoped Martin would recover in time to race at the season-opener at Buriram this weekend.

But these plans have been scuppered after Martin fractured his left hand while training on Monday ahead of travelling to Thailand for the grand prix, according to Spanish newspaper Marca, among others.

Martin is to have surgery on the latest injury and is out indefinitely while a timeline for recovery is set.

While there have been numerous reports in Spain, Aprilia is yet to official comment.

The reigning champion has so far had just 90 laps on the RS-GP this winter, the bulk of that coming last November at the post-season Barcelona test.

Martin’s absence at the opening round of the 2025 season will mark the first time a reigning champion hasn’t started the following campaign since Freddie Spencer in 1984.

The Spaniard made history last year when he became the first rider for an independent team in the modern era to win the world title.

He was initially given the nod by Ducati to step up to its factory squad for 2025, but a public refusal by Marc Marquez to take a works bike at Pramac forced the marque into a U-turn.

Martin elected to pen a two-year factory deal with Aprilia instead and will run the number one plate on his RS-GP.

He had already ruled out the possibility of fighting for the championship again in 2025 while he adapts to the RS-GP before this latest injury set-back.

Aprilia will likely field test rider Lorenzo Savadori in Martin’s absence and already confirmed earlier in the month that the Italian would be present in case he was needed.

This is a developing story. More to follow…

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Jorge Martin set to miss Thailand MotoGP after new injury
