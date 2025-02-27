Marc Marquez reveals what he said in a private text to injured Jorge Martin

Jorge Martin received a text from Marc Marquez following latest injury setback

Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez says he texted MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin to tell him to “respect your body” following the Aprilia rider’s injury woes.

Martin has endured a tough winter ahead of his Aprilia debut, after a crash on the opening day of testing in Malaysia left him with multiple fractures and sidelined for the rest of the pre-season following surgery.

Just as he was getting ready to come to Thailand for this weekend’s 2025 season-opener, Martin crashed while training and suffered a complex fracture to his wrist that required further surgery.

It has ruled him out of the Thai Grand Prix and the second round in Argentina, while his recovery time is still unknown at this time.

Marc Marquez sent a text to Jorge Martin

Marquez says he texted Martin to offer him advice based on his own experiences, having rushed his comeback from a broken arm in 2020 which forced him to miss the rest of the season and need four major operations over the following two years.

“What happened with Martin, unfortunately is part of our sport,” the factory Ducati rider said.

“I understand a bit the situation, especially because being world champion your motivation is extra, your confidence is extra.

“Sometimes you don’t see the limit, but I texted him this morning and following my feeling and my experience, I just said to him ‘respect your body’.

“I didn’t respect my body in the past and I paid a lot.

“And just I said to him that if you lose three, four, five, six races, it’s nothing.

“He’s young, has a lot of talent, career in front of him. So, we wish him good comeback because the number one has to defend the number one on the race weekend.”

Marquez’s Ducati team-mate Francesco Bagnaia echoed these sentiments, adding: “I haven’t called him but I texted him, I said it was a shame, an unfortunate moment for him, and I sent him a huge hug because it’s difficult to say something more in this situation.

“The only thing that I want to say to him, and I said also to him, is to keep calm, no rush, it’s a long recovery and, like Marc said, if he will have another incident before being fully fit he can put his career more at risk.

“So, sometimes it’s better to wait and not rush.”

Martin will be replaced by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori in Thailand and Argentina.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 Results
21m ago
2025 F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Day 2 (Thursday) Results
Charles Leclerc
MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez: ‘You don’t know MotoGP if you think Ducati will finish 1-2 every race’
Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Thai MotoGP
F1 News
1h ago
Max Verstappen brushes off F1 75 booing: “Was there any?”
Max Verstappen
F1 News
1h ago
Secret photos hint at cause of Red Bull testing problem and unseen RB21 upgrades
Liam Lawson
BSB News
1h ago
PBM Ducati announces BSB 2025 title sponsor
Glenn Irwin, BSB 2024. Credit: PBM Racing Team.

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez “great for some things and bad for other ones” - Alex Marquez
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix, media. Credit: gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Pecco Bagnaia: “I don’t think” Marc Marquez will wage psychological “strategy”
Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix, media. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
‘We had a fight in a pub’ - Max Verstappen and Lando Norris joke about F1 rivalry
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris joked about their F1 rivalry
MotoGP News
2h ago
Marc Marquez reveals what he said in a private text to injured Jorge Martin
Marc Marquez
F1
2h ago
2025 F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - LIVE UPDATES!
Kimi Antonelli