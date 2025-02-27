Marc Marquez reveals what he said in a private text to injured Jorge Martin

Marc Marquez says he texted MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin to tell him to “respect your body” following the Aprilia rider’s injury woes.

Martin has endured a tough winter ahead of his Aprilia debut, after a crash on the opening day of testing in Malaysia left him with multiple fractures and sidelined for the rest of the pre-season following surgery.

Just as he was getting ready to come to Thailand for this weekend’s 2025 season-opener, Martin crashed while training and suffered a complex fracture to his wrist that required further surgery.

It has ruled him out of the Thai Grand Prix and the second round in Argentina, while his recovery time is still unknown at this time.

Marc Marquez sent a text to Jorge Martin

Marquez says he texted Martin to offer him advice based on his own experiences, having rushed his comeback from a broken arm in 2020 which forced him to miss the rest of the season and need four major operations over the following two years.

“What happened with Martin, unfortunately is part of our sport,” the factory Ducati rider said.

“I understand a bit the situation, especially because being world champion your motivation is extra, your confidence is extra.

“Sometimes you don’t see the limit, but I texted him this morning and following my feeling and my experience, I just said to him ‘respect your body’.

“I didn’t respect my body in the past and I paid a lot.

“And just I said to him that if you lose three, four, five, six races, it’s nothing.

“He’s young, has a lot of talent, career in front of him. So, we wish him good comeback because the number one has to defend the number one on the race weekend.”

Marquez’s Ducati team-mate Francesco Bagnaia echoed these sentiments, adding: “I haven’t called him but I texted him, I said it was a shame, an unfortunate moment for him, and I sent him a huge hug because it’s difficult to say something more in this situation.

“The only thing that I want to say to him, and I said also to him, is to keep calm, no rush, it’s a long recovery and, like Marc said, if he will have another incident before being fully fit he can put his career more at risk.

“So, sometimes it’s better to wait and not rush.”

Martin will be replaced by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori in Thailand and Argentina.