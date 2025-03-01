Starting grid for Thailand MotoGP including two grid penalties
Here is the starting grid for the 2025 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix after penalties have been applied.
Marc Marquez heads the grid for the first MotoGP race of 2025: the Thai Grand Prix.
The Spanish rider set a 1:28.782 in Q2 to take his first pole position as a Ducati Lenovo Team rider, beating his former teammate and brother Alex Marquez by 0.146 seconds.
Francesco Bagnaia was the last rider in the 1:28s, his 28.955 leaving him third on the grid and 0.173 seconds off pole position.
Franco Morbidelli qualified on the second row in sixth, but received a three-place grid penalty for impeding Bagnaia in Practice on Friday and so will start alongside Raul Fernandez and Marco Bezzecchi on row three tomorrow.
Morbidelli’s penalty also promoted KTM’s Pedro Acosta to the second row, where he will be alongside Yamaha newcomer Jack Miller and MotoGP rookie Ai Ogura.
The second grid penalty to be applied was to Somkiat Chantra, who qualified 21st but will start last thanks to his three-place demotion for impeding Alex Marquez in Practice. That means Lorenzo Savadori, riding this weekend in place of the injured Jorge Martin, is promoted to the back of row seven.
2025 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix | Buriram International Circuit | Grid
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|MotoGP Team
|MotoGP Bike
|Timing
|1
|Marc Marquez
|ESP
|Ducati Lenovo Team
|Ducati GP25
|1:28.782
|2
|Alex Marquez
|ESP
|Gresini Racing
|Ducati GP24
|1:28.928
|3
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo Team
|Ducati GP25
|1:28.955
|4
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Prima Alpine Pramac Yamaha
|Yamaha YZR-M1
|1:29.090
|5
|Ai Ogura
|JAP
|Trackhouse Racing
|Aprilia RS-GP
|1:29.134
|6
|Pedro Acosta
|ESP
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM RC16
|1:29.320
|7
|Raul Fernandez
|ESP
|Trackhouse Racing
|Aprilia RS-GP
|1:29.367
|8
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing
|Aprilia RS-GP
|1:29.381
|9
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina Enduro VR46
|Ducati GP24
|1:29.171 (+3 Pen)
|10
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Energy Yamaha
|Yamaha YZR-M1
|1:29.389
|11
|Joan Mir
|ESP
|Honda HRC Castrol
|Honda RC213V
|1:29.422
|12
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR
|Honda RC213V
|1:29.609
|13
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina Enduro VR46
|Ducati GP25
|1:29.237
|14
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM RC16
|1:29.468
|15
|Fermin Aldeguer
|ESP
|Gresini Racing
|Ducati GP24
|1:29.484
|16
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol
|Honda RC213V
|1:29.532
|17
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Prima Alpine Pramac Yamaha
|Yamaha YZR-M1
|1:29.587
|18
|Maverick Vinales
|ESP
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|KTM RC16
|1:29.701
|19
|Alex Rins
|ESP
|Monster Energy Yamaha
|Yamaha YZR-M1
|1:29.733
|20
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|KTM RC16
|1:29.916
|21
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing
|Aprilia RS-GP
|1:30.630
|22
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR
|Honda RC213V
|1:30.076 (+3 Pen)