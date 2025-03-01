Starting grid for Thailand MotoGP including two grid penalties

Here is the starting grid for the 2025 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix after penalties have been applied.

Franco Morbidelli chases Raul Fernandez, 2025 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Marc Marquez heads the grid for the first MotoGP race of 2025: the Thai Grand Prix.

The Spanish rider set a 1:28.782 in Q2 to take his first pole position as a Ducati Lenovo Team rider, beating his former teammate and brother Alex Marquez by 0.146 seconds.

Francesco Bagnaia was the last rider in the 1:28s, his 28.955 leaving him third on the grid and 0.173 seconds off pole position.

Franco Morbidelli qualified on the second row in sixth, but received a three-place grid penalty for impeding Bagnaia in Practice on Friday and so will start alongside Raul Fernandez and Marco Bezzecchi on row three tomorrow.

Morbidelli’s penalty also promoted KTM’s Pedro Acosta to the second row, where he will be alongside Yamaha newcomer Jack Miller and MotoGP rookie Ai Ogura.

The second grid penalty to be applied was to Somkiat Chantra, who qualified 21st but will start last thanks to his three-place demotion for impeding Alex Marquez in Practice. That means Lorenzo Savadori, riding this weekend in place of the injured Jorge Martin, is promoted to the back of row seven.

2025 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix | Buriram International Circuit | Grid

PosRiderNat.MotoGP TeamMotoGP BikeTiming
1Marc MarquezESPDucati Lenovo TeamDucati GP251:28.782
2Alex MarquezESPGresini RacingDucati GP241:28.928
3Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo TeamDucati GP251:28.955
4Jack MillerAUSPrima Alpine Pramac YamahaYamaha YZR-M11:29.090
5Ai OguraJAPTrackhouse RacingAprilia RS-GP1:29.134
6Pedro AcostaESPRed Bull KTM Factory RacingKTM RC161:29.320
7Raul FernandezESPTrackhouse RacingAprilia RS-GP1:29.367
8Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia RacingAprilia RS-GP1:29.381
9Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina Enduro VR46Ducati GP241:29.171 (+3 Pen)
10Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Energy YamahaYamaha YZR-M11:29.389
11Joan MirESPHonda HRC CastrolHonda RC213V1:29.422
12Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCRHonda RC213V1:29.609
13Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina Enduro VR46Ducati GP251:29.237
14Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM Factory RacingKTM RC161:29.468
15Fermin AldeguerESPGresini RacingDucati GP241:29.484
16Luca MariniITAHonda HRC CastrolHonda RC213V1:29.532
17Miguel OliveiraPORPrima Alpine Pramac YamahaYamaha YZR-M11:29.587
18Maverick VinalesESPRed Bull KTM Tech3KTM RC161:29.701
19Alex RinsESPMonster Energy YamahaYamaha YZR-M11:29.733
20Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3KTM RC161:29.916
21Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia RacingAprilia RS-GP1:30.630
22Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCRHonda RC213V1:30.076 (+3 Pen)
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

