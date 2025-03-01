Starting grid for Thailand MotoGP including two grid penalties

Marc Marquez heads the grid for the first MotoGP race of 2025: the Thai Grand Prix.

The Spanish rider set a 1:28.782 in Q2 to take his first pole position as a Ducati Lenovo Team rider, beating his former teammate and brother Alex Marquez by 0.146 seconds.

Francesco Bagnaia was the last rider in the 1:28s, his 28.955 leaving him third on the grid and 0.173 seconds off pole position.

Franco Morbidelli qualified on the second row in sixth, but received a three-place grid penalty for impeding Bagnaia in Practice on Friday and so will start alongside Raul Fernandez and Marco Bezzecchi on row three tomorrow.

Morbidelli’s penalty also promoted KTM’s Pedro Acosta to the second row, where he will be alongside Yamaha newcomer Jack Miller and MotoGP rookie Ai Ogura.

The second grid penalty to be applied was to Somkiat Chantra, who qualified 21st but will start last thanks to his three-place demotion for impeding Alex Marquez in Practice. That means Lorenzo Savadori, riding this weekend in place of the injured Jorge Martin, is promoted to the back of row seven.