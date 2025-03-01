Marc Marquez hails “perfect Saturday”, warns “still has some margin” for Thai MotoGP

Factory Ducati rider made winning start to new season on Saturday

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Thai MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Thai MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez branded his sprint win and pole at the 2025 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix as the “perfect Saturday”, but warns that he has “some margin” still to explore on the Ducati.

The eight-time grand prix world champion topped qualifying and led every lap of Saturday’s sprint at Buriram, which put him at the top of the championship standings for the first time since November 2019.

Marquez beat his younger brother Alex Marquez by 1.185s and was 3.423s clear of factory team-mate Francesco Bagnaia.

While Marquez was aware of the expectations for him to perform on his factory Ducati debut, he admits “something arrived” in terms of pressure ahead of the 13-lap sprint.

“Yeah, of course, today was an important day because expectations were high,” he began.

“And I tried to use the experience and don’t feel those expectations.

“But in the end, something arrived. We did a perfect Saturday, a solid Saturday, pole position, sprint race victory.

“Plus, my brother finished second. So, I’m even happier.

“But it’s the first Saturday of the year, it’s only a Saturday. Sport can change one day from the other. So, I’m happy but not super happy because I know tomorrow is the important day.”

When it was put to him that it looked like he still had something in reserve, Marquez noted that “in two, three braking points I had some margin” to push.

“It depends, because sometimes if you push at 100% you do mistakes,” he said.

“But I tried to manage the distance between me and the second rider.

“What I understood from all these years being here in MotoGP, it doesn’t matter if you win by one second or three seconds.

“So, today I tried to manage that gap, try to understand what we need tomorrow for the race.

“In two, three brake points I had some margin but maybe if I used that margin maybe you never know. But today I ride comfortably, so this is the most important thing.”

Highlighting an area where he needs to find the most improvement for Sunday’s grand prix, Marquez says the third sector is somewhere he needs “to take a little bit more risk” in.

“Find the same feeling,” Marquez replied when asked what he needs for Sunday.

“I want to find the same feeling. It’s true I need to improve a bit that sector three.

“It’s maybe where I can find… I know where I lose the tenth, but I need to take a little bit more risk.

“I did some laps in the practice about the T3. About the rest, fine. The same feeling will be… maybe tomorrow someone will go out and be faster, like we saw today with [Ai] Ogura.

“You never know in MotoGP. But if it’s like this we will understand and it’s important to finish the race.”

Quotes provided by Crash MotoGP Editor Peter McLaren

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
2m ago
Remarkable mobile phone data loss almost cost an F1 driver his big chance
Oliver Bearman
MotoGP News
17m ago
First corner “mess” blamed for Pedro Acosta’s difficult Thai MotoGP sprint
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Thai MotoGP
MotoGP News
45m ago
Jack Miller “ignored the warning signs”, responds to “brain off” Q2 lap
Jack Miller, 2025 Thai MotoGP
MotoGP News
1h ago
Franco Morbidelli makes Pedro Acosta comparison after MotoGP rookie stuns in debut race
Ai Ogura, Franco Morbidelli, 2025 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez hails “perfect Saturday”, warns “still has some margin” for Thai MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Thai MotoGP

More News

F1 News
2h ago
Brad Pitt “begging to get out” as Lewis Hamilton sped around track
Brad Pitt
MotoGP News
2h ago
Fabio Quartararo: “Disconnecting brain” key to Jack Miller’s Yamaha MotoGP speed in Thailand
Jack Miller, Pramac Yamaha, 2025 Thai MotoGP
MotoGP News
2h ago
Alex Marquez reveals moment he knew Marc Marquez was “too fast” in Thai MotoGP Sprint
Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix, Sprint podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
3h ago
Francesco Bagnaia explains “scientific” reason for Thai MotoGP sprint struggles
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Thai MotoGP
F1 News
4h ago
Damon Hill addresses Sky Sports F1 exit - and what’s next for him
Damon Hill