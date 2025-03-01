First corner “mess” blamed for Pedro Acosta’s difficult Thai MotoGP sprint

KTM rider was a distant sixth in first race of 2025

Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Thai MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Thai MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Pedro Acosta says he missed his top five “target” in the 2025 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix sprint after getting caught up in a “mess” at the first corner.

The factory KTM rider has been quick all winter on the RC16 and came into the opening round of the year as podium hopeful.

But hindered by yellow flags in qualifying, Acosta was forced to start from seventh and found himself unable to disengage his front start device off the line in the sprint when Trackhouse rider Ai Ogura cut in front of him.

Acosta lost ground as a result, with rocketing tyre temperatures while sitting in the pack casting him 11.7s away from race winner Marc Marquez in sixth.

“Well, at the end we made a mess in the first corner because Ogura was coming to me, I was in the curve normally, and I was not able to disengage the front device and all the mess started,” he said.

“When you are losing positions with this heat and how quickly the temperature went up and the pressure went up, it became a bit different.

“Anyway, our target was top five, try to find this consistency there. After that it’s done.

“We have to be happy. After the mess that was the first corner we were not bad at all.”

Acosta says his issues with controlling the temperature in his front tyre made it harder to ride because the bike reacted differently at ever corner.

“[The heat affects things] a lot,  because at the end you see the top five and they didn’t have an overtake in the whole race,” he added.

“At the end, the problem now the differences are so small, it makes a big change.

“At the moment you overheat the tyre and you can’t lower it, it’s a disaster.

“At the end, everyone was catching their pace and more or less the lap time was similar.

“Everyone who had big amounts of bikes in front, like Fabio [Quartararo], like Jack [Miller], like myself, were the only ones riding in 1m31s because at the moment the front tyre is cooked it’s completely done.

“For example, Fabio went wide at Turn 3 and I passed him. Then I went wide at Turn 4 and he passed me.

“Then he goes wide again in Turn 8 and pass him again, then I go wide in Turn 12.

“It’s quite difficult to plan how to ride because not every corner is the same sensation. It’s quite difficult but it’s something that we have to manage.”

Quotes provided by Crash MotoGP Editor Peter McLaren

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
2m ago
Remarkable mobile phone data loss almost cost an F1 driver his big chance
Oliver Bearman
MotoGP News
17m ago
First corner “mess” blamed for Pedro Acosta’s difficult Thai MotoGP sprint
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Thai MotoGP
MotoGP News
45m ago
Jack Miller “ignored the warning signs”, responds to “brain off” Q2 lap
Jack Miller, 2025 Thai MotoGP
MotoGP News
1h ago
Franco Morbidelli makes Pedro Acosta comparison after MotoGP rookie stuns in debut race
Ai Ogura, Franco Morbidelli, 2025 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez hails “perfect Saturday”, warns “still has some margin” for Thai MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Thai MotoGP

More News

F1 News
2h ago
Brad Pitt “begging to get out” as Lewis Hamilton sped around track
Brad Pitt
MotoGP News
2h ago
Fabio Quartararo: “Disconnecting brain” key to Jack Miller’s Yamaha MotoGP speed in Thailand
Jack Miller, Pramac Yamaha, 2025 Thai MotoGP
MotoGP News
2h ago
Alex Marquez reveals moment he knew Marc Marquez was “too fast” in Thai MotoGP Sprint
Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix, Sprint podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
3h ago
Francesco Bagnaia explains “scientific” reason for Thai MotoGP sprint struggles
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Thai MotoGP
F1 News
4h ago
Damon Hill addresses Sky Sports F1 exit - and what’s next for him
Damon Hill