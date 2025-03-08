"Gut feeling" worry about KTM's money problems

KTM have been told “a happy ending” is unforeseeable despite the apparent boost in their debt problems.

Creditors have agreed to accept 30% payment of money owed by May 2025, in a move which has saved KTM.

Debts of €2 billion had threatened the company’s existence - and their MotoGP programme.

“The last step was important because the creditors could have shut everything down,” TNT Sports’ Sylvain Guintoli analysed.

“They still have to find more money, and investors.

“We know racing in MotoGP is not cheap. The last thing we want to see is four bikes less, and we’ve seen it before with Suzuki when the company was not in such trouble.

“We hope to see a solution. It would be a shame, they have done a fantastic job so far in MotoGP.

“Pedro Acosta has immense talent and is leading the project with Brad Binder.

“They are so close, they have developed the bike further for this year. Hopefully they can put their plan back together.”

'Happy ending' far away for troubled KTM?

But Neil Hodgson explained his worry: “You have got to keep investing money non-stop.

“Look at Yamaha, essentially buying the Pramac team then giving them everything for free.

“It never ends, the investment, if you want to have a chance of competing at the front of MotoGP.

“My gut feeling - and I’ve only read what you’ve read - I can’t see a happy ending.

“They are in so much debt, they need a miracle.

“I know the creditors agreed to accept 30% but, still, so much needs to happen.

“BMW? They are only rumours. The debt is so big, everyone is struggling, times are hard. Bike sales are down. KTM have a billion Euros of unsold motorcycles.

“It’s a long journey ahead. I don’t see how it can’t affect the MotoGP team, it must affect them!”

Acosta, who miserably finished 19th in the season-opening Thailand MotoGP, has insisted that the financial concern isn’t as bad in reality as has been described.

Binder had claimed the problems haven’t impacted the racing team.

“If you want to keep people motivated, when they visit you to understand the situation, you will be extra positive,” Guintoli said.

“You spin it ‘things aren’t that bad, don’t worry’.

“Riders need a clear mind, and their eyes on the prize.”

Hodgson said: “There are also huge penalties if KTM pull out now, so that plays a part. If they say they’ve got to stop, it’s tens of millions.”

Michael Laverty offered some optimism: “They haven’t slowed down their development in terms of the race programme.

“I hope they give Acosta the tools to battle Ducati. There are positive signs out of KTM.”