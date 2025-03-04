Jerez circuit under water as storms hit Spain

Bad weather hits Jerez circuit in Spain

Jerez
Jerez

Part of the Jerez circuit is flooded after terrible weather in Spain.

Images below show the scale of the water on the track.

Part of the finish straight, and the pitlane, can be seen submerged under a significant amount of water.

The MotoGP round at Jerez is scheduled for April 25-27.

However, there is not expected to be any fears of a cancellation reminiscent of the 2024 season-finale Valencia round, which was moved to Barcelona due to flooding in the area.

Motorsport report that Jerez has not suffered serious damage and will be operational by its next race, which is in the Spanish Superbike Championship on March 22-23.

It is also reported that the track had no electricity on Monday. The cleanup operation is expected to last days.

More bad weather is predicted for the south of Spain in the coming days.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
24m ago
Alex Marquez and Gigi Dall’Igna explain Ducati GP24 spec for 2025 MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, Fermin Aldeguer, 2025 Thai MotoGP
NASCAR News
26m ago
NASCAR Cup Series gets first female driver in seven years
Katherine Legge
F1 News
28m ago
Angela Cullen key to Lewis Hamilton's “mental stability” at Ferrari
Angela Cullen
RR News
49m ago
Isle of Man TT hero broke his back: “I came off the side of a mountain”
Ben and Tom Birchall
Le Mans News
50m ago
Wayne Taylor Cadillac among 21 Hypercars on Le Mans grid
Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Jerez circuit under water as storms hit Spain
Jerez
MotoGP News
1h ago
Jack Miller: “Well, the rear tyre is not trying to fall out every time…”
Jack Miller, 2025 Thai MotoGP
MotoGP News
4h ago
The Pecco Bagnaia lesson that aided a MotoGP rookie’s star debut
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing, 2025 Thai MotoGP
F1 News
18h ago
Ferrari delay key Aston Martin signing from joining Adrian Newey’s technical team
Enrico Cardile
MotoGP News
19h ago
Fabio Quartararo explains lacklustre Thai MotoGP race: ‘I couldn’t really push’
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Thai MotoGP