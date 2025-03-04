Jerez circuit under water as storms hit Spain

Part of the Jerez circuit is flooded after terrible weather in Spain.

Images below show the scale of the water on the track.

A video of the Jerez circuit today 🙁



pic.twitter.com/ameLkVhECr — Crash MotoGP (@crash_motogp) March 3, 2025

Part of the finish straight, and the pitlane, can be seen submerged under a significant amount of water.

The MotoGP round at Jerez is scheduled for April 25-27.

However, there is not expected to be any fears of a cancellation reminiscent of the 2024 season-finale Valencia round, which was moved to Barcelona due to flooding in the area.

Motorsport report that Jerez has not suffered serious damage and will be operational by its next race, which is in the Spanish Superbike Championship on March 22-23.

It is also reported that the track had no electricity on Monday. The cleanup operation is expected to last days.

More bad weather is predicted for the south of Spain in the coming days.