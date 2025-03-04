Jack Miller: “Well, the rear tyre is not trying to fall out every time…”
Jack Miller escapes KTM chatter woes to be “back at the pointy end” of MotoGP.
Jack Miller couldn’t hide his delight at finally escaping the chronic chatter issues that plagued last year’s MotoGP campaign with KTM.
Switching to Pramac Yamaha this season, the Australian - whose RC16 was famously caught on camera shaking violently through a corner at Motegi last year - insisted he has ‘zero’ chatter on the M1.
“Well, the rear tyre is not trying to fall out of the bike every time I go into a corner, so that’s a positive!” quipped Miller, who was the leading Yamaha rider throughout the Buriram season opener.
“It’s very nice [not to have chatter]. That's why I’ve got a big smile on my face every time I get off the bike.”
Jack Miller on Buriram crash
The Australian qualified fourth on the grid at Buriram but crashed out of sixth in the Saturday Sprint.
“Even after a crash, you understand why it happened,” Miller continued.
“After three-four months off the bike and not being competitive for quite a bit of time, it's nice to be back at the pointy end and challenging those guys.
“Especially at a track like this where we've all done testing and everybody is on such a high level.”
Miller was again sixth for the first half of Sunday’s Thai MotoGP, eventually salvaging eleventh, and top Yamaha, despite a loose fairing complicating his race.
The top KTM of Brad Binder was just over two-seconds ahead, in eighth.