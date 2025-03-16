Starting grid for Argentina MotoGP after penalty and injuries

This is the starting grid for Sunday's 2025 Argentina MotoGP

Here is the starting grid for the 2025 Argentina MotoGP on Sunday.

2025 MotoGP Argentina, Termas de Rio Hondo - Starting grid
PosRiderNatTeam
1Marc MarquezSPA
Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
2Alex MarquezSPA
BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
3Johann ZarcoFRA
Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
4Francesco BagnaiaITA
Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
5Pedro AcostaSPA
Red Bull KTM (RC16)
6Fabio Di GiannantonioITA
Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
7Fabio QuartararoFRA
Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
8Franco MorbidelliITA
Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
9Marco BezzecchiITA
Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
10Joan MirSPA
Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
11Brad BinderRSA
Red Bull KTM (RC16)
12Alex RinsSPA
Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
13Jack MillerAUS
Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
14Fermin Aldeguer*SPA
BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
15Ai OguraJPN
Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
16Luca MariniITA
Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
17Miguel Oliveira**POR
Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
18Raul FernandezSPA
Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
19Somkiat ChantraTHA
Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)
20Maverick ViñalesSPA
Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
21Enea BastianiniITA
Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
22Lorenzo Savadori***ITA
Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)

Marc Marquez qualified on pole position for the Argentina MotoGP. On Saturday, he converted that into a sprint race victory.

Brother Alex Marquez of Gresini is second, and factory Ducati teammate Pecco Bagnaia is fourth.

Interestingly, Johann Zarco put his LCR Honda in third.

Fabio Quartararo, Marco Bezzecchi and Joan Mir are non-Ducati riders in the top 10.

*Fermin Aldeguer starts the Argentina MotoGP from 13th but must serve a long lap penalty, for his incident in Saturday's sprint with Miguel Oliveira.

Ai Ogura and Luca Marini are the riders directly behind Aldeguer who will try to take advantage.

**Miguel Oliveira of Pramac is due to start from 17th. But he was hospitalised after crashing out of the sprint, although he escaped serious injury. Oliveira hasn't yet been ruled out of the grand prix but his condition may be reassessed.

***Lorenzo Savadori, usually Aprilia's test rider who is replacing the injured MotoGP champion Jorge Martin, is due to start from the back. But his participation will be decided pre-warm up after a partially dislocated left shoulder forced him to retire from Saturday's sprint.

 

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

