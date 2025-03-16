Starting grid for Argentina MotoGP after penalty and injuries

Here is the starting grid for the 2025 Argentina MotoGP on Sunday.

2025 MotoGP Argentina, Termas de Rio Hondo - Starting grid Pos Rider Nat Team 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 2 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) 3 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 4 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 5 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 6 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 7 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 8 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) 9 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 10 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 11 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 12 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 13 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 14 Fermin Aldeguer* SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) 15 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) 16 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 17 Miguel Oliveira** POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 18 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) 19 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V) 20 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 21 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 22 Lorenzo Savadori*** ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)

Marc Marquez qualified on pole position for the Argentina MotoGP. On Saturday, he converted that into a sprint race victory.

Brother Alex Marquez of Gresini is second, and factory Ducati teammate Pecco Bagnaia is fourth.

Interestingly, Johann Zarco put his LCR Honda in third.

Fabio Quartararo, Marco Bezzecchi and Joan Mir are non-Ducati riders in the top 10.

*Fermin Aldeguer starts the Argentina MotoGP from 13th but must serve a long lap penalty, for his incident in Saturday's sprint with Miguel Oliveira.

Ai Ogura and Luca Marini are the riders directly behind Aldeguer who will try to take advantage.

**Miguel Oliveira of Pramac is due to start from 17th. But he was hospitalised after crashing out of the sprint, although he escaped serious injury. Oliveira hasn't yet been ruled out of the grand prix but his condition may be reassessed.

***Lorenzo Savadori, usually Aprilia's test rider who is replacing the injured MotoGP champion Jorge Martin, is due to start from the back. But his participation will be decided pre-warm up after a partially dislocated left shoulder forced him to retire from Saturday's sprint.