Prediction for a game-changing MotoGP rule-change is made

A rule-change has been tipped for the next era of MotoGP.

The prediction has been made after confirmation that MotoGP will use Pirelli as its exclusive tyre supplier from 2027.

Pirelli will replace Michelin, who currently provide the rubber for every MotoGP bike.

The switch has been welcomed by paddock insiders - even if it might lead to an intriguing new rule.

“I am really pleased. I like a shake-up,” TNT Sports’ Neil Hodgson said.

“Michelin produced a really good rear tyre. Unfortunately - and it’s not down to them, it’s because of how these bikes have evolved - they haven’t produced a front tyre that doesn’t overheat. So we’ve had some boring races.

“We sat back and waited for Michelin to produce this tyre. You have to question ‘will it come at all?’

“They have had 11 years, we have had some fantastic races. I am ready for change. Pirelli has shaken up Moto3 and Moto3.

“Pirelli’s ethos is to provide a tyre for riders to achieve a quick lap time. Sometimes they don’t last the race distance.

“We will see more exciting races where a rider can use his skill to save a tyre. We’ve got a lot to look forward to.”

Phillip Island 2027 MotoGP rule-change?

Suzi Perry interjected to say: “We don’t want to see pit stops though…”

Michael Laverty predicted a major change: “We probably will, though. Phillip Island 2027 will be a mandatory pit stop race - I am calling it now!

“It’s the reality of where we are going to be.

“Kudos to Michelin, Bridgestone and Dunlop producing rubber for MotoGP. Pirelli will have some work to do in 2027 but they will find a solution.

“It will shake things up massively.”

Hodgson added: “I would like to believe they will produce a tyre which doesn’t require a pit stop. That will be their goal.”

The World Superbike Championship round at Phillip Island, Australia, currently has a mandatory pit stop rule.

Riders had mixed feelings over the impact of that rule earlier this year.

Pirelli is already the tyre supplier for the WorldSBK.