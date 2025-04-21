Jack Miller names “one thing I don’t miss” about Ducati

Jack Miller has reflected on the most difficult part of his enjoyable time at Ducati.

Miller spent two seasons as a factory rider for the Italian manufacturer, after spending time with their Pramac satellite team.

He won three MotoGP races wearing the famous red, consecutively in Spain and France in 2021, then in Japan in 2022.

But constant media speculation about being replaced was trying, Miller now admits.

“Why did I want to talk about who’s going to take my spot? This was before I’d signed for KTM,” he told the Gypsy Tales podcast.

“I’m riding that bike in 20 minutes!”

Miller continued: “You see and read some of the s*** online about Pecco Bagnaia. He came second and won the two championships before that.

“That environment is so cut throat. If there’s one thing I don’t miss? Every week being questioned about your job.”

Jorge Martin and Enea Bastianini were the up-and-comers heavily linked to Miller’s factory Ducati seat.

It soon became clear that Miller would lose it, and he signed with KTM. Bastianini got the nod above Martin to become Bagnaia’s new teammate.

That cycle has since repeated with Marc Marquez displacing Bastianini, and Martin being ignored again despite winning the MotoGP title.

“It’s a tough environment,” Miller said. “But it’s tough at the top everywhere.

“I won’t say ‘poor me’ because it’s the nature of the beast.”

Jack Miller 'wanted a change' from Ducati

Miller reflected on his Ducati beginning: “It was a tough start. I had a fast start, had an issue with arm pump. I was locked in for Qatar, locked in a hotel room between the two races. We were there for nearly four weeks, same hotel room, same s*** every day.

“I set a lap record in testing. But I had a sneaking thing with my arm, I knew it was coming. There’s f*** all you can do.

“You lose a bit of power in your brakes. The throttle control and the feel of the brakes is what goes.

“I faded back to seventh in the first week [in Qatar]. You do cardio in the gym but you know it’s coming - it’s not because you’re not fit. It’s just arm pump.

“Same thing a week later, I faded to [ninth]. I had the op. Then went to Portimao but binned it. The thing had been stitched back together but I exploded it.

“Jerez was a weekend where everything went right and I got the win, it was a sigh of relief. To get two in a row was super special. The pressure was off a bit.

“The following year we were having a good run, it was a good year.

“I wanted a change. I’d been in that environment for a bit, I wanted to do something different.

“KTM seemed like a good opportunity and a good project. We ended up striking a deal with them.”

Despite Miller’s one complaint about the never-ending media speculation, his overall memories of Ducati are positive.

“It was unreal, the whole Ducati thing,” he said. “To be a factory Ducati rider, and to win races for them, was pretty special.

“I will never forget the two in a row, and the one in Japan.

“I always wanted to have those red leathers hung up in my shed at home. I’ve got a few now which is bloody special.”