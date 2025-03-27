Augusto Fernandez: “The first time I tried the Yamaha, I felt at ease”

Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez returns to the MotoGP grid by replacing the injured Miguel Oliveira at this weekend’s COTA round.

Oliveira sustained a left shoulder injury during a collision with rookie Fermin Aldeguer in the Sprint race at Termas de Rio Hondo.

Fernandez, the 2022 Moto2 World Champion, transitioned to a testing and wild-card role with Yamaha after losing his Tech3 KTM seat at the end of last season.

The former Moto2 world champion, who took a best finish of fourth place on the RC16, has completed two tests on the M1 ahead of this weekend’s race debut.

"First of all, I want to send my best wishes to Miguel for a speedy recovery. I hope he recovers quickly and can return soon,” said Fernandez, who had been due to replace the injured Jonathan Rea in WorldSBK before the COTA call-up.

“On the other hand, I‘m really happy for this opportunity to race with the Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP team."

After a solid 2023 rookie season, Fernandez was never comfortable on last year's GASGAS-branded KTM, scoring just 27 points compared to 71 the year before.

However, “From the very first time I tried the Yamaha, I felt at ease.

“It's true that I‘ve only had two tests with the YZR-M1 so far, but my initial feeling on the bike was immediately positive.

“I can‘t wait to make my debut in Austin with Yamaha. I know COTA is a tough track, but for me, it‘s an incredible one.

“We‘ll see what‘s possible, but I know it won‘t be an easy task—I need to regain my pace, get used to racing again, and quickly find the best way to work with my new team.

“In this regard, I‘m really looking forward to meeting the Prima Pramac Yamaha crew and starting this new adventure."

Fernandez’s replacement ride is in addition to the six wild-card MotoGP entries he has been promised by Yamaha this season.

His prior experience at the Texan circuit includes 14th and 10th-place finishes during a pair of MotoGP appearances with KTM. ​

Jack Miller, 2025 Argentine MotoGP

Jack Miller: “It will not be an easy weekend”

Fernandez will be riding alongside Jack Miller, starting his third MotoGP event for Yamaha this weekend.

Although still seeking his first top ten finish of the season, the Australian’s early highlights include qualifying fourth on the grid at Buriram and outscoring factory riders Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins, as well as injured team-mate Oliveira.

"I have always loved racing in Austin, so I am very happy to be back for what is expected to be a fantastic weekend with lots of enthusiastic fans,” Miller said.

“I have never raced here with Yamaha, so I am not sure what to expect, but I am eager to see how the YZR-M1 will adapt to this track - one of the most challenging in terms of setup of the calendar and very different from the ones we have raced on so far.

“It will not be an easy weekend for us, but at this point in the season, what is crucial is collecting as much data as possible for the engineers.

“I also want to say welcome aboard to Augusto, and I wish Miguel a speedy recovery as he recovers at home after his injury in Argentina."

