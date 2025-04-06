Pecco Bagnaia will “come back swinging”, he’s “phenomenal"

Pecco Bagnaia has been backed to deliver "his best work" against Marc Marquez in the MotoGP championship battle.

Bagnaia ended a poor start to the season by winning the Americas MotoGP last weekend, owing to Marquez crashing from the lead.

Bagnaia is aiming to stop his factory Ducati teammate from claiming a ninth world championship, which would be a remarkable comeback tale for Marquez.

The Italian is seeking a third title but, up against Marquez who has factory machinery, this is his hardest task.

Former factory Ducati teammate of Bagnaia’s, Jack Miller, insists Marquez will not be allowed to dominate the title race.

“I don’t think it will happen. I could be wrong,” Miller told the Gypsy Tales podcast before COTA.

“Pecco is a f****** determined bloke who will come back swinging.

“His brother will also have something to say about it.”

Alex Marquez leads the championship after finishing second, behind Bagnaia, at COTA. Marc Marquez is a point off the top, Bagnaia is 12 behind Alex.

The next round in Qatar is a circuit which typically Bagnaia enjoys.

Pecco Bagnaia 'will react' against Marc Marquez

Miller, Bagnaia in 2022

Miller spent two seasons wearing red alongside Bagnaia, including in the Italian’s first title year.

Bagnaia’s 2022 championship was Ducati’s first since Casey Stoner in 2007. Bagnaia won again in ‘23 and was only denied by Jorge Martin at the final round last year.

Miller insists Bagnaia is underrated.

“Absolutely. I know the ability he has,” Miller claimed.

“He is not an in-your-face type of guy, but the ability he has on a motorcycle is phenomenal.

“He does very subtle things that you don’t see… but you do see. Only someone that knows what they’re doing on a bike.

“The way he preps himself for a corner, his whole riding style. The way he goes about it is very different to how I go about it, or Marc goes about it.

“Some of the things he can do on a bike? F*** I wish I could!

“The way he turns a bike without using the lean angle to eliminate the risk and the stress on the tyre, while getting the same benefit.

“He’s a phenomenal rider. He is friendly with his body, he doesn’t force it.

“I don’t know how he does it, but it looks f***** good.

“Marc coming back on fire - I think he’ll react to it. When Pecco is backed up against the wall, he does some of his best work.”