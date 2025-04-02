Test rider hints at Aprilia development for Jorge Martin return

Jorge Martin is expected to return in Qatar

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Americas MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Americas MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori says the bike Jorge Martin will return to when he makes his MotoGP comeback has been developed “closer to his demands” since he last rode it.

Reigning world champion Jorge Martin has only put 90 laps on the RS-GP since last November’s post-season test in Barcelona, where he sampled the 2024 bike and the 2025 prototype.

On the 2025 RS-GP, Martin managed just 13 laps on day one of the Sepang test before a crash left him with multiple fractures and forced him to miss the remainder of the MotoGP pre-season.

Further injury prior to the Thai Grand Prix has seen him sidelined since, though he passed a medical check on Wednesday which puts him further on course to make his long-awaited Aprilia debut at next week’s Qatar GP.

Martin made his first appearance at a grand prix weekend in America, which was organised as a team building exercise.

Savadori, who has been deputising for Martin since Thailand, says this experience will have been good for the Spaniard to understand where the bike has changed since he last rode it.

“Different than the one he tried in Barcelona and Malaysia, but developing and closer to his demands,” Savadori is reported by GPOne as saying when asked about the bike Martin will return to.

“On Saturday we updated him and, with the engineers, showed him the telemetry, so he knows everything.

“Will it have been useful to spend a weekend in the pit? Actually, as a rider seeing other race, it hurts like hell, but it was good for everyone.”

Under the current concession regulations, Savadori is able to make up to six wildcard appearances this season.

But he admits he isn’t sure what his racing plans will be with Aprilia going forward.

“I don’t know,” he said about the prospect of wildcards.

“The team and the constructor know how much I love racing, but I still enjoyed working with the Spanish team and with Daniele Romagnoli, who I knew only by sight and whom I got on with very well.

“Even though I was injured in Argentina, it was a crescendo.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
19m ago
Test rider hints at Aprilia development for Jorge Martin return
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Americas MotoGP
WSBK News
21m ago
Michael van der Mark: Portimao WorldSBK Race 2 P5 “not bad” after Race 1 “struggle”
Michael van der Mark, 2025 Portuguese WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Feature
53m ago
Pedro Acosta’s MotoGP future: What does he does he do next?
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Americas MotoGP
RR News
58m ago
James Hillier “shocked” by OMG Racing collapse: “Where I stand at the minute I don’t know”
James Hillier, 2024 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT Press.
F1 News
1h ago
Yuki Tsunoda reveals feelings after first Red Bull seat fitting led to nothing
Yuki Tsunoda

More News

F1 News
2h ago
Liam Lawson: Red Bull axe “not something I saw coming, didn’t have enough time”
Liam Lawson
F1 News
2h ago
Christian Horner names two sacked Red Bull drivers who were “promoted too soon”
Christian Horner
F1 News
2h ago
Liam Lawson’s mental strain revealed: ‘The engineers were very concerned’
Liam Lawson
MotoGP News
2h ago
Favourite MotoGP race extends contract following record-breaking 2024
MotoGP French Grand Prix, 2024
MotoGP News
2h ago
Jack Miller: “You can’t see what’s coming up, you’re following with blind faith”
Jack Miller