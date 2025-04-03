Fermin Aldeguer sets second fastest lap before “shot at fourth” backfires

Rookie Fermin Aldeguer clocked the second-fastest lap of the COTA MotoGP before crashing out of a potential top-five finish.

Fermin Aldeguer, 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA
Fermin Aldeguer, 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA

Shortly before crashing out of the lead in Sunday’s COTA MotoGP, Marc Marquez set a new race lap record of 2m 2.221s.

But the next-fastest rider wasn’t eventual race winner Francesco Bagnaia, new championship leader Alex Marquez, or podium finisher Fabio Di Giannantonio - it was rookie Fermin Aldeguer.

The Gresini Ducati rider, who started 12th on the grid, delivered a stunning pace to climb through the field, clocking a best lap just 0.142s slower than Marquez as he chased a top-four finish.

However, the impressive charge ended in heartbreak when he crashed out on lap 17 of 19, shortly after passing Jack Miller for fifth.

"Accept fifth, or take a shot at fourth..."

“I was feeling great today and we arrived at a moment in which it was necessary to decide whether to accept fifth place, or take a shot at fourth position," Aldeguer said.

“We know how it went, as I unfortunately crashed out. 

"We had the pace, I felt comfortable and quick without pushing too hard, and that’s why I tried.

“It didn’t go as planned, but we keep all the positives from this weekend and we head to Qatar with great motivation.”

Aldeguer’s DNF means his only points of the season so far remain 13th place at the Thai season opener.

He trails Ai Ogura by 22 points in the Rookie of the Year contest after the Trackhouse Aprilia rider replaced the eight points he lost due to a technical DSQ at Termas with a pair of ninth places at COTA.

The best rookie race result of the year so far is fourth place by Ogura in the Buriram Sprint.

LCR’s Somkiat Chantra is yet to score.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

