“Narrative” pointing at Marc Marquez struggle in Qatar is scrutinised

A “narrative” that Marc Marquez will face difficulties at the Qatar MotoGP has been examined on the Crash MotoGP podcast.

Marquez fell out of the lead at the Circuit of the Americas - historically one of his favourite tracks - enabling teammate Pecco Bagnaia to take a much-needed win.

The fourth round of the season is this weekend in Qatar, described widely as a circuit Bagnaia will enjoy.

But Marquez and Bagnaia both have one win apiece in Qatar in the premier class.

Marquez has five podiums (two of which came amid nip-and-tuck battles with Andrea Dovizioso), while Bagnaia has three.

Marc Marquez disadvantage at Qatar MotoGP?

“I actually think Pecco’s season will start after Jerez,” Lewis Duncan told the Crash MotoGP podcast.

“That is where he clicks, after the test day where he can try things. That will be where we see Pecco kick on.

“He’ll go there, be quick, then the test day will unlock something.

“I don’t understand, I don’t believe, we will see a big dramatic turnaround where Pecco dominates Qatar.

“It’s not Marquez’s strongest circuit but why are we to believe he won’t be in a position to do what he’s done already?

“He crashed at COTA but was 2.2s up the road when he fell. He wasn’t exactly under pressure.

“I am not convinced by the noise and bluster.”

Jordan Moreland added: “I don’t get this narrative where people think Marquez will forget how to ride a bike around Qatar, I think he will be fine!”

Alex Marquez leads the MotoGP championship for the first time heading to Qatar.

He has remarkably finished second in every sprint and every grand prix at the first three rounds.

Marc Marquez is a point behind Alex, owing to his fall at COTA.

Bagnaia is 12 points adrift of leader Alex but finally has momentum on his side after a first victory of the campaign in America.