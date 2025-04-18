Aleix Espargaro announces MotoGP wildcard return

Aleix Espargaro has announced a MotoGP wildcard race return with Honda.

Espargaro will be in action at Jerez, for the Spanish MotoGP, on April 25-27.

It will be his first race since officially retiring from racing with Aprilia last year, and becoming a Honda test rider.

It will also be Espargaro's first time racing on a Honda.

Honda will field five riders in Jerez - Espargaro plus factory duo Joan Mir and Luca Marini, and LCR's Johann Zarco and Somkiat Chantra.

Honda and Yamaha test this week

Honda and Yamaha carried out a test this week.

The two days of private testing was at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, and featured the manufacturers’ test riders only.

Honda and Yamaha were able to make use of the development concessions rule to refine their packages ahead of the next MotoGP round next weekend in Jerez.

Espargaro, Honda’s newest test rider who retired from racing on an Aprilia last year, was back on the RC213V.

He posted to social media showing the starting speed of his machine.

He was joined by longtime Honda stalwart Stefan Bradl.

Yamaha had Cal Crutchlow - who was returning from a long injury lay-off - and Augusto Fernandez testing.

Fernandez has most recently raced for their Pramac team, filling in for the injured Miguel Oliveira.

Yamaha have confirmed that they have started testing their V4 engine but didn’t reveal whether it was tested this week in Valencia by Crutchlow or Fernandez.

For Honda, the two days of track action in Valencia was a welcome opportunity to get a head-start on the next round in Jerez.

Espargaro’s vast experience is another feather in the cap of the Japanese manufacturer, who are clearly improving on the race track this year.

Romano Albesiano’s input as technical director is another step in the right direction.

Johann Zarco finishing fourth in the Qatar MotoGP last time out was the latest reminder that Honda are rediscovering their form.

And with Espargaro’s feedback from two days of testing, Honda could be the manufacturer to keep an eye on in Jerez when racing resumes next weekend.