Yamaha “have started to test the V4 engine"

Yamaha technical director Max Bartolini has confirmed the factory has officially begun testing its V4-powered MotoGP machine.

However, the Italian again emphasised that a switch from the current Inline4 engine will only happen if the V4 package delivers a clear performance advantage.

“Next year’s bike is going to have the V4 engine if the V4 engine with the V4 bike is faster than the actual [Inline] bike,” Bartolini said in a video interview with MotoGP.com.

While Bartolini didn’t confirm if this week’s private Valencia test - featuring Cal Crutchlow and Augusto Fernandez - includes the new V4, he underlined that development is still in its early stages.

Yamaha testing V4 MotoGP engine

“We have started to test the V4 engine,” Bartolini said. “Then testing it with the official riders depends on how the development goes. If the bike is ready, as soon as possible.

“Developing an engine and bike requires time. Still we are in the early, early development. "At the moment, we still don't have the possibility to compare correctly the performance. “But as soon as possible, we will make a comparison and we will keep going on the fastest of the two bikes."

Quartararo put the current M1 on the front row in qualifying last Saturday in Qatar, then rode to fifth and seventh in the races.