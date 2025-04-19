Marc Marquez compares one-lap speed of Ducati and Honda

Marc Marquez identifies a key difference between prime Honda and Ducati

Marc Marquez has pointed out the clearest difference between the Ducati and the Honda over one lap.

Marquez enjoyed his glory years at Honda, winning six MotoGP titles.

But as their project waned, Ducati’s Desmosedici took over.

Years later, Marc Marquez is on Ducati’s factory bike and tops the MotoGP standings again.

He told Motorsport about the difference of riding a qualifying lap on both bikes.

“Out of the corner, it’s the Ducati,” he said.

“It’s a way to do the time. At Honda, it’s the first part of the corner.

“If you are fast in the first part of the corner, then you will be fast.

“At Ducati it’s the opposite. Be careful on the first part, then the time difference is more on the exit.

“At Honda, just go, and try to manage the exit.

“Ducati, you manage the entry then push on the exit.”

Marc Marquez would change ‘only one moment’

Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

Marquez was asked to give advice to the younger version of himself who won the 125cc title.

“Prepare yourself,” he said.

“Because after that, everything was a dream.

“I would change only one moment in my career.

“The rest? I would say follow your instinct and everything will be good.”

The moment that Marquez wishes he could take back almost cost him his career.

“When I came back in Jerez,” he said about his premature comeback in 2020.

“It was an injury for six months.

“It was a mistake from everybody, but the responsibility is with me because I made the last decision.

“The arm works well, but it’s not the same arm as five years ago.

“It is acceptable to be competitive on the bike, as I am showing.

“Do I need to adjust other things? Yes. But the final result is there.”

After four rounds in the 2025 MotoGP season, Marquez has won seven out of eight races.

Only a crash while leading the Americas MotoGP by two seconds cost him a clean sweep so far.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

