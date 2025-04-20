Marc Marquez reacts to his actions forcing MotoGP rule changes

The grid chaos at the Americas Grand Prix triggered by Marc Marquez is set to force a change in the regulations going forward, but it won’t be for the first time.

The factory Ducati rider triggered an exodus from the grid just seconds before the start of last months Americas GP at COTA as he darted off pole position to grab his dry weather bike.

Numerous riders followed him in to do the same, after the track had dried out significantly from when they came to the grid on wet tyres originally.

The start was then abandoned by race direction on safety grounds, sparing those who deserted the grid from a ride-through penalty in the race.

Current rules state that any rider who leaves the grid for weather-related reasons will start from their grid slot and then serve a ride-through in the race.

Because the race start was abandoned, the above was nullified.

Race director Mike Webb has since said that a rethink on the regulations will be had due to the confusion that reigned at COTA, as not everyone knew the correct interpretation of the rules.

Marc Marquez admits he knew the race was be delayed if more than 10 riders went into pitlane, but didn’t realise he would be penalised if it wasn’t.

In an interview with DAZN, Marquez says a change to the start rules surrounding changeable conditions won’t be the first time he’s caused a rule amendment.

“It’s not the first time they’ve change something in the rules because of me or because I’ve created different situations like the bike-to-bike jump, or the flag-to-flag jumps like in Germany [in 2014],” he said.

“These are situations hat MotoGP is also positively adapting to.

“We’re in competition. There are moments of improvisation that no one expects and they just happen.”

Marquez is referring to how he used to line his bikes up in pitlane for flag-to-flag scenarios and literally jump from one to the other.

This was widely adopted by the rest of the grid but led was clamped down on for safety reasons, leading to the rules being changed so that riders had to park in a specific area, step off their bike and get onto their second one.

The 2014 German GP also led to a change in regulations after most of the field came in after the warm-up lap to go from wet tyres to dry.

This led to most of them starting in pitlane, which now can’t happen.

This wasn’t triggered by Marquez, as he wasn’t the first rider in, but he did muscle his way to the front of pit-exit.