Pedro Acosta wants to “lose against” Marc Marquez in MotoGP

Pedro Acosta talks wanting to fight Marc Marquez

Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

KTM MotoGP rider Pedro Acosta says he wants to “be able to lose against” Marc Marquez as simply having the means to fight against him is “an achievement”.

Pedro Acosta came into the premier class last season billed as ‘the next Marc Marquez’, having won two titles inside three years across Moto3 and Moto2.

With the Tech3 KTM team, Acosta scored a maiden MotoGP podium in just his second round and achieved nine rostrum visits across sprints and grands prix in 2024.

The 2025 season has failed to live up to this so far, however, as uncompetitive KTM machinery has seen Acosta score just 24 points from the first four rounds.

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Acosta is asked about racing against Marc Marquez on equal machinery amid links for the 20-year-old to VR46 Ducati next year.

Marquez has given his blessing for such a move to happen, with Acosta noting: “If a motorcycle legend like Marc said that, it’s flattering and positive.

“We’ll see what the future holds.”

Acosta followed this up with a comment that highlights his frustration at the current KTM situation.

“More than eager to beat him, I’d like to be able to lose against him,” he said.

“To battle with a rider of his calibre is already an achievement, including when you’re behind.”

Read more: Where should Pedro Acosta race in MotoGP 2026?

Acosta has been linked to several moves away from KTM for 2026, with the VR46 rumours going alongside switches to the factory Honda squad and even Pramac Yamaha.

All three teams have seats free on the grid next year, though all of their current occupants have already made strong cases to extend to the end of 2027.

Valentino Rossi expressed his support for Acosta during the Qatar Grand Prix weekend, but elected not to delve much into the rumours of the 20-year-old potentially signing for his VR46 team.

KTM motorsport boss Pit Beirer also moved to shut down these rumours in Qatar, insisting that the Austrian brand has a contract with Acosta but takes outside interest in its rider as a “compliment”.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

