Aprilia confirm significant Jorge Martin development as recovers from crash

Aprilia have provided a welcome update on Jorge Martin’s condition after his crash in Qatar.

Martin has been hospitalised since a scary incident at the Qatar MotoGP last weekend.

He suffered 11 fractures to his ribs and a collapsed lung but, a week after the crash, Aprilia have delivered some good news.

Jorge Martin discharged from hospital

“Jorge has been discharged from Hamad General Hospital and will remain in Qatar for a few more days until his medical condition stabilizes,” it was confirmed by Aprilia on Sunday.

“As soon as his condition allows, an assisted flight will be organized to return to Europe.”

The MotoGP champion has received treatment, administered via his lungs, all week.

There is no timeline for his comeback to the track but it is inevitable that he will missing for the foreseeable future.

Lorenzo Savadori will again deputise for Martin at next weekend’s Spanish MotoGP.

Martin missed the first three rounds of the 2025 season due to separate injuries.

He first hurt a foot when highsiding on the first morning of pre-season testing, as he adapted from Ducati to Aprilia.

Then a crash just days before the first race caused an injury to the scaphoid bone in his hand, which kept him out until Qatar.

Martin’s comeback was then ruined by a fall in the grand prix.

He fell at Turn 12 before being struck by the Ducati of Fabio di Giannantonio.

Di Giannantonio recalled the incident with horror afterwards, explaining that he rode the rest of the grand prix unaware of Martin’s health.

“This could have been much worse,” Martin posted to social media from his hospital bed.