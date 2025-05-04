The MotoGP rider whose strength is “a bit of a surprise” this year

One MotoGP rider has been praised for unexpectedly delivering eye-catching performances in the first part of the season.

Jack Miller has successfully turned around a premier class career which was on the verge of ending last year.

He joined Pramac, who only agreed to swap Ducati for Yamaha last summer, in a last-ditch deal when his MotoGP stay was close to finishing.

The veteran rider has swiftly returned to close to his best, playing a big role in Yamaha’s significant progress.

Jack Miller's MotoGP form singled out for praise

“Really good. He has clicked with the Yamaha right away,” TNT Sports’ Sylvain Guintoli analysed.

“He is at home. You can tell that he has a good feeling with that bike.

“He has had strong performances since Buriram. Then another in Austin.

“It was more difficult in Qatar, he had a couple of crashes which put him off.

“Jack, let’s say, it’s a bit of a surprise. I don’t think we were expecting to see Jack that strong straight away.

“He was actually quicker than Fabio Quartararo in some sessions at the start of the season.

“Jack is looking good, and at home. For me, it’s the best match of his MotoGP career with a manufacturer.”

Miller entered MotoGP on a Honda then spent two years as a factory Ducati rider, culminating as the teammate to Pecco Bagnaia who ended the manufacturer’s 15-year wait for a title in 2022.

Miller then spent two seasons with KTM who, upon discovering Pedro Acosta, made a quick decision to dispense with the Australian last year.

But Miller’s fifth-place finish at the Circuit of the Americas was the perfect reply to any leftover critics.

He endured a more difficult weekend last time out in Spain, failing to finish either on Saturday or Sunday.

Feted for his experience and ability to develop a project, his inclusion at Pramac - who provide Yamaha with double the riders and data compared to 2024 - is a key cog in their improving situation.

Yamaha are developing a V4 engine in the background but the immediate focus is on a better inline-4.

Miller and co tested an updated version of the inline-4 last week in Jerez, which he gave a positive review to.

The Yamaha quartet return to action next weekend in Le Mans equipped with the new engine, having seen factory rider Fabio Quartararo take pole position and a podium in Jerez.