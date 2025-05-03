LCR provide key update on whether they will stay at Honda for 2027 MotoGP rules

The LCR MotoGP team is set to remain a Honda satellite into the series’ new rules cycle in 2027, according to reports in Italian media.

The Lucio Cecchinello-helmed outfit has been in MotoGP since 2006, partnering with Honda to field Casey Stoner in the double world champion’s rookie campaign.

Ever since, LCR has been a loyal Honda customer and in recent years has forged even closer ties with the Japanese manufacturer.

LCR has celebrated MotoGP wins with Honda in 2016 and 2018 with Cal Crutchlow, and again in 2023 with Alex Rins.

After five rounds in 2025, LCR’s Johann Zarco is Honda’s leading rider in the championship in seventh on 43 points and has regularly been the fastest HRC rider at rounds this year.

In an interview with Italy’s GPOne, Cecchinello revealed that it renewed its current deal with Honda through to the end of 2026 and has an option for 2027 pending signing the new agreement with Dorna Sports.

“Our contract with HRC expired at the end of 2024,” Cecchinello told the respected GPOne publication.

“But we already renewed the contract last winter for the next two years, 2025 and 2026.

“We also have deal with HRC for 2027, but it’ll only take effect after LCR Racing has been accepted by Dorna for the MotoGP years after 2027.

“And therefore will also be part of the MotoGP grid for five years, from 2027 to 2031.”

The teams and manufacturers currently participating in MotoGP sign an agreement with championship organiser Dorna to race in the championship.

These agreements typically last five years, with the current deal in place expiring at the end of 2026.

The next agreement between the teams and Dorna will be for the beginning of a new era in MotoGP, when the championship switches from 1000cc engines to an 850cc formula.

The new regulations will also see aerodynamics stripped back and ride height devices banned.

Honda will be looking to use the new regulations as a springboard back into being title contenders, after a difficult few years towards the end of the current rules cycle.

Its start to 2025, however, has been impressive, with Zarco scoring the marque’s first top five since 2023 at the Qatar GP last month.