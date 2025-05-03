LCR provide key update on whether they will stay at Honda for 2027 MotoGP rules

LCR and Honda to remain united for new era?

Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

The LCR MotoGP team is set to remain a Honda satellite into the series’ new rules cycle in 2027, according to reports in Italian media.

The Lucio Cecchinello-helmed outfit has been in MotoGP since 2006, partnering with Honda to field Casey Stoner in the double world champion’s rookie campaign.

Ever since, LCR has been a loyal Honda customer and in recent years has forged even closer ties with the Japanese manufacturer.

LCR has celebrated MotoGP wins with Honda in 2016 and 2018 with Cal Crutchlow, and again in 2023 with Alex Rins.

After five rounds in 2025, LCR’s Johann Zarco is Honda’s leading rider in the championship in seventh on 43 points and has regularly been the fastest HRC rider at rounds this year.

In an interview with Italy’s GPOne, Cecchinello revealed that it renewed its current deal with Honda through to the end of 2026 and has an option for 2027 pending signing the new agreement with Dorna Sports.

“Our contract with HRC expired at the end of 2024,” Cecchinello told the respected GPOne publication.

“But we already renewed the contract last winter for the next two years, 2025 and 2026.

“We also have deal with HRC for 2027, but it’ll only take effect after LCR Racing has been accepted by Dorna for the MotoGP years after 2027.

“And therefore will also be part of the MotoGP grid for five years, from 2027 to 2031.”

The teams and manufacturers currently participating in MotoGP sign an agreement with championship organiser Dorna to race in the championship.

These agreements typically last five years, with the current deal in place expiring at the end of 2026.

The next agreement between the teams and Dorna will be for the beginning of a new era in MotoGP, when the championship switches from 1000cc engines to an 850cc formula.

The new regulations will also see aerodynamics stripped back and ride height devices banned.

Honda will be looking to use the new regulations as a springboard back into being title contenders, after a difficult few years towards the end of the current rules cycle.

Its start to 2025, however, has been impressive, with Zarco scoring the marque’s first top five since 2023 at the Qatar GP last month.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
5m ago
Pecco Bagnaia urged “find something, a missing piece” to thwart Marc Marquez
Pecco Bagnaia
F1 News
7m ago
Zak Brown would rather Max Verstappen stay at Red Bull than join Mercedes
Zak Brown and Max Verstappen
WSBK News
22m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu expecting “difficult” Italian WorldSBK Race 1 despite Superpole front row
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Italian WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK Results
1h ago
2025 Italian WorldSBK: Superpole Results
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
1h ago
Starting grid for sprint race at F1 Miami GP with shock pole-sitter
Kimi Antonelli starts the Miami GP sprint from pole

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Why Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda was eliminated in SQ1 at Miami GP
Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
WSBK
1h ago
2025 Italian WorldSBK: Superpole LIVE UPDATES
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
2h ago
Alex Marquez factory Ducati question posed: “This paddock is brutal”
Alex Marquez
WSBK News
2h ago
Jonathan Rea physically “fine” but struggling in braking on WorldSBK return
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
Oscar Piastri feels lock-up cost pole position for Miami F1 sprint
Oscar Piastri, McLaren