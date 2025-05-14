Big Honda MotoGP claim made amid Jorge Martin rumours

Honda MotoGP test rider Aleix Espargaro has “no doubt” the Japanese brand will be a title contender in 2027 when the series’ 850cc era begins.

HRC has been on the up in 2025, achieving its best results in over two years in the opening six rounds of the campaign - including a victory for Johann Zarco at a wet French Grand Prix.

Its rapid ascent up the grid has made it the focal point of 2026 rider market talks, with its factory team having a seat up for grabs with Luca Marini’s current contract expiring.

On Monday, reports claiming Jorge Martin was sensationally considering enacting a performance clause in his Aprilia contract to quit the team for 2026 emerged - with Honda seemingly his desired destination.

Honda tipped for the top amid Jorge Martin reports

Espargaro - who was instrumental in getting Aprilia to sign Martin for 2025 - told Marca prior to this week’s bombshell reports about where he sees the potential of the Honda project at this stage.

“I believe it 100%,” Espargaro told Marca about Honda fighting for the title in 2027.

“Honda is the greatest power in this sport. They have a very clear objective: to win races again, there are no half measures, the test team they have done is very strong, with a very high level and whatever it takes.

“It's just a matter of one thing: time. We need time, we need to build the project, but I think that from last year to this one they have taken a step forward and will continue to do so.

“I have no doubt that in the relatively short future Honda will win races again.

“I would like to say that before the regulation change, before 2027, there will already be podiums for Honda.

“If in this time they are able to organise all the material we have well and are able to find more power in the 2026 engine, I think that in 2026 it can be a year in which we fight for the top five in the world and I have no doubt that the 2027 bike will be a prototype to fight for the world championship.”

Espargaro made a wildcard appearance with Honda at the Spanish Grand Prix and finished in the points, before a tyre pressure penalty stripped him of his result.

He is set to race again next weekend at the British Grand Prix for his second wildcard of the season and Honda’s third.